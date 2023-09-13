Colombo: Indian batter KL Rahul heaped praise on left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav following his sensational performance helped the Blues seal their spot in the Asia Cup 2023 final. The experienced spinner claimed his five-wicket haul in the ODI against Pakistan and backed up his performance by claiming another four-wicket haul.

Rahul shared his experience of watching the left-arm spinner do his magic behind the stumps and said in the post-match conference, "He has been bowling really well. When I am wicketkeeping I enjoy watching him bowl. Sometimes even I can't pick under the lights the way he is bowling. He has developed new tricks and you can see that it is giving out results. His rhythm and execution has been exceptional."

On a surface that was better suited for the spinners, Sri Lanka's youngster Dunith Wellalage claimed his maiden five-wicket haul to dismantle the Indian batting set-up.

Rahul asserted that the next time they come up against him, the Indian batters will look to go after the youngster. "He was spot on He got five wickets He did the job for his team. He looked the most dangerous bowler in Sri Lanka's attack till I was playing. Probably next time we play we will try to get after him," Rahul added.

Coming to the match, India's bowling attack combined to end Sri Lanka's 13 ODI match unbeaten streak and seal their spot in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 with a game to spare, as the hosts bundled out for 172 chasing a paltry target at the R Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday. While spinners from either side dominated the game, the pacers, too, played a part in India's 41-run victory over the co-hosts. (ANI)

