Travis Head posts Mitchell Marsh resting legs over World Cup trophy photo in X with 'work hard' message
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: After Mitchell Marsh's photo of him resting both his legs on the World Cup trophy has gone viral, the Australian all-rounder has received a lot of criticism, mostly negative and some defending it as the trophy is yet another possession won in a competition, on social media.
Now, Travis Head has also shared his say with a social media post and has got himself involved in the debate around the gesture being disrespectful.
Head, who played a match-winning knock in the final has shared the same picture on X, formerly known as Twitter with a post which reads 'Work hard until success is under your feet '.
Lol best quote ever 🔥 Enjoy your success Travis!— Nebula (@highnebula) November 20, 2023
To Indians crying about respect in comments-Aussies value hard work grit & people over fake platitudes
Hindu nationalists uphold a caste system that dehumanises majority of the population. Fix that first before lecturing others pic.twitter.com/ZK0LtMCmMH
After the Marsh's image went viral, the social media is divided over the instance. Some have called his actions disrespectful while some have questioned the 'leg being impure' theory. Now, After the Head's recent tweet, he has earned both brickbats and laurels for his post.
One X user named highnebula wrote: "Lol best quote ever 🔥 Enjoy your success Travis!"
"To Indians crying about respect in comments-Aussies value hard work grit & people over fake platitudes. Hindu nationalists uphold a caste system that dehumanises majority of the population. Fix that first before lecturing others(sic)," the user added.
AlwaysTrueFair, an X user wrote, where is the respect here. Cup can be in hand also, while another user named kgshdj2857 wrote: "Congratulations to the champions! Indeed, it's hard work, not superstition, that leads to success."
Congratulations to the champions! Indeed, it's hard work, not superstition, that leads to success.— ਕੌਰ l Kaur (@kgshdj2857) November 20, 2023
Australia beat India at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 finals on Sunday, with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi being personally present in the stadium which is named after him. India delivered ten straight huge wins in the group stage and with the one in against New Zealand in the semi final. The loss hit a cricket-loving nation of 1.4 billion people. An eerie silence spread through the stadium after Australia upset the odds. For India, it meant, it would remain with two 50-over World Cup titles. India has lost the T20 World Cup final in 2014, the Champions Trophy final in 2017, and the World Test Championship finals in 2021, since they won the title in 2012.