Hyderabad: After Mitchell Marsh's photo of him resting both his legs on the World Cup trophy has gone viral, the Australian all-rounder has received a lot of criticism, mostly negative and some defending it as the trophy is yet another possession won in a competition, on social media.

Now, Travis Head has also shared his say with a social media post and has got himself involved in the debate around the gesture being disrespectful.

Head, who played a match-winning knock in the final has shared the same picture on X, formerly known as Twitter with a post which reads 'Work hard until success is under your feet '.

After the Marsh's image went viral, the social media is divided over the instance. Some have called his actions disrespectful while some have questioned the 'leg being impure' theory. Now, After the Head's recent tweet, he has earned both brickbats and laurels for his post.

One X user named highnebula wrote: "Lol best quote ever 🔥 Enjoy your success Travis!"

"To Indians crying about respect in comments-Aussies value hard work grit & people over fake platitudes. Hindu nationalists uphold a caste system that dehumanises majority of the population. Fix that first before lecturing others(sic)," the user added.

AlwaysTrueFair, an X user wrote, where is the respect here. Cup can be in hand also, while another user named kgshdj2857 wrote: "Congratulations to the champions! Indeed, it's hard work, not superstition, that leads to success."