World Pest Day Creates Awareness Regarding Pest Management

New Delhi: World Pest Day is observed on June 6 every year to raise awareness regarding pest management for health and food safety.

As per National Pest Management Association website, the Global Pest Management Coalition (GPMC) the theme for this year is "Global Solutions, Local Impact: Mapping Success in Pest Management."

With an aim to spread awareness of important role of pest management organisations play in safeguarding public health and food safety. World Pest Day aims to bring together pest management organisations worldwide to raise awareness about the industry's impact.

Pest management helps to provide benefits for human life and plants. It is said that a huge number of insects that come under the category of pests. A few years ago trade associations from India and other countries came together and joined hands first time to take global initiative that was launched in China's Beijing to combat pest-borne diseases.

In the present time, more and more vector borne pathogens emerged. Several diseases transmitted by mosquitoes, rats, cockroaches, termites and flies are reported time and again following which a good number of people are at risk of vector borne diseases.

The people are advised by the experts that they should keep pests away from their places and focus on healthy environment around them by proper pest control system.

Rats: Mice is common animal who can be found all most every places in India. But rats often contaminate foods either in house or eatery joints that spread diseases.

Flies: Flies are pests that infamous for spreading in human body as these insects fly and sit on garbage, dirt, rotten food dead animals and spread dangerous diseases.

Mosquitoes: These insects are some time turned deadlier for human. It spreads dengue and malaria among people.

Termites: These insects mostly damage wooden furniture of houses and offices by chewing them. Termites are known as silent destroyers because they can destroy wood and floorings.