Chennai: Indian captain, Rohit Sharma etched his name in the annals of the sport's history by becoming the player with most international sixes at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. The Indian cricket maestro achieved this remarkable feat during India's World Cup 2023 opener against Australia, surpassing Chris Gayle's record of 553 sixes.

The record-breaking six came in the eighth over of the Indian innings when Sharma elegantly dispatched a delivery from the Afghan bowler over the boundary ropes for his third six of the match. With this shot, he surpassed Chris Gayle's long-standing record, solidifying his reputation as one of the most dominant and prolific batsmen in international cricket.

Rohit Sharma achieved this feat of hitting 554 sixes in 473 innings across formats. He has scored 77 sixes in tests, 294 in ODIs and 182 in T20I cricket. He is the fastest to hit 550 sixes in International Cricket. He is also the fastest batter to hit 200, 400 and 500 sixes and the second fastest batter to hit 300 sixes only behind former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who took 295 innings of 288 matches in international cricket.