Hyderabad: India's skipper Rohit Sharma is just one game away to become the first ever player to be part of 150 men's T20 international matches when he will take field against minnows Afghanistan in the second T20I of the three match series at the Holkar Stadium on Sunday.

Since his debut against England in the 2007 T20I World Cup match, Rohit Sharma, who is making a comeback to the shortest format after 14 months, leads the chart of most matches as player with 149 appearances.

Ireland's skipper Paul Stirling (134) is second on the list followed by another Irish player George Dockrell (128), Pakistan's former skipper Shoaib Malik (124) and New Zealand's Martin Guptil (122). Notably, former skipper and star batter Virat Kohli (115) is at 11th position and the only second Indian to play over 100 international games in the 20-over format.

The 36-year-old (40 off 52 matches) needs two wins to surpass erstwhile India skipper MS Dhoni to become the most successful Indian captain in T20I format. Dhoni who has led the national side in 72 games, holds the record with 41 wins. However, he needs only one win to equal Dhoni's achievement.