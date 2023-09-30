Ranchi (Jharkhand): The 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is being hosted by India from October 5. Experts feel that the Indian team is very balanced and is in the same form that it had during the 2011 World Cup. So, what's special about Team India? Who can explain this better than Chanchal Bhattacharya, who recognised Mahendra Singh Dhoni's talent during school cricket?

Bhattacharya said that Rohit Sharma's 'Men in Blue' has the potential to win the World Cup, whose final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on November 19. Rohit is a cool-headed person and the best man to guide the team to bag the World Cup, he added.

"Dhoni had the skill to think in advance about what the opposition team was going to do. There are a lot of expectations from Virat Kohli while people are confident that Shubman Gill will definitely do something big", he said.

Cricket lovers know that under Kapil Dev's leadership, India won the World Cup for the first time by defeating West Indies in 1983. It took 28 years to repeat that victory and Mahendra Singh Dhoni fulfilled that dream at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 2, 2011. Bhattacharya was one of those who guided Dhoni during his fledging days from 1995 to 2004.

"Indian team is very balanced. There are several excellent players. If Virat (Kohli) continues to perform in this manner then India will surely become victorious. Along with him, Shubman Gill is also one on whom we are pinning our hopes on," he added.

Elaborating on the qualities possessed by Dhoni, Bhattacharya said, "Dhoni's discipline and seriousness helped him to be what he is today. During the Monsoon when it became difficult to practice, the boy either went to Delhi or some other place to keep brushing up his skills," Bhattacharya signed off.