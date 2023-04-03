Chennai: What else is more mesmerizing than still being able to witness Dhoni's hard-hitting sixes? A quick bat incoming with a full swing of hands, and just like before, he still comfortably clobbers it into the stands with astounding ease.

The entire MA Chidambaram Stadium was up on their feet in the last over of Chennai Super Kings' batting when Dhoni hammered two sixes at a juncture where marauding CSK batters were already playing a high-level game. Dhoni, with those two sixes, stamped his authority and provided the crowd they desperately needed -- pure entertainment by the champion player.

The brief innings that had the high-decibel crowd raising their hands in the air, cheering for MSD, and then sitting to lustily clap in appreciation had all the ingredients of what Dhoni is to this team and the fans. A loud cheer broke out in the dugout too as they too know that these are just one of the last precious moments of brilliance that must be savored.

To hit Mark Wood like that still requires quick reflexes, aligned with hands that come into action with rapid velocity resulting the impulse/impact that is created to take the ball over the ropes. Dhoni did just that.

In the second delivery of the 20th over, Mark Wood bowled where most of the erstwhile bowlers did to Dhoni thinking of that area as a place of discomfort for the 2011 World Cup-winning captain. This time, though, Dhoni flashed, and flashed it hard and the 148.7kph flew over the third man, leaving no chance for Badoni to pouch that one. An exasperated Wood has his hand on his head.

It was the second one that witnessed the loudest roar. A short ball by Wood was pulled over deep square leg and the ball was deposited in the second tier of the stands. Meanwhile, he became the seventh batter to reach 5,000 runs in the Indian Premier League.

Dhoni got out in the third ball of the over, scoring 12 runs off 3 balls. Nevertheless, he gave the people what they came for. The Dhoni finish.