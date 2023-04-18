Bengaluru Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni banks on his bowling coach Dwayne Bravo to tackle the challenge of handling youngsters at the death overs as the team pulled off an eightrun victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the latter s home stadium in the Indian Premier League on Monday night Bravo was instrumental in etching the finest wins of CSK when he was part of the playing eleven along with Dhoni It is a difficult one for the youngsters But they are working hard Bravo is one of the specialists Under him the bowlers will gain confidence It s a team game The coach the bowling coach and the senior players guide them Dhoni said at the postmatch presentation ceremonyDube Dhoni wanted Shivam Dube who made a 27ball 52 to work on his batting against pacers and was all praise for Dube s footwork against the spinners Dube is a clean hitter is a tall guy with good reach He has an issue with the fast bowlers but he s a clean hitter against the spinners We had certain plans for him We feel he s someone who can deliver He needs to believe in that more than us Dhoni saidRCB s fight RCB was very much in the game until the duo of its skipper Faf du Plessis 62 off 33 balls and Glenn Maxwell 76 off 36 were playing and built pressure on CSK Whenever you score 220 the batsmen need to keep on hitting If Faf and Maxi had continued they would have won it by the 18th over I keep assessing from behind the wicket I am always involved in what needs to be done rather than thinking about the result Dhoni said on how he viewed the RCB s battingDK fails to finish RCB captain du Plessis credited the excellent bowling of CSK at death overs for their victory and that prevented Dinesh Karthik from finishing the game which was set up for him in the last five overs I think we played it perfectly the last five overs were set up for the finish DK finishing the game that s bread and butter for him but that shows how good their bowling was du Plessis said 200 was going to be par we went for few runs towards the end We could have minimised the damage by restricting them for less than 20 in an over The last four overs was where it was set up for a perfect finish It was one of those wickets one of the best for batters As a bowler you need to be skilful Siraj was unbelievable du Plessis said We couldn t manage to finish it off but we got to move on I lost a little bit of power towards the end was disappointed as I got stiff Need to keep going harder against the spinners in the middle overs the RCB skipper said