Mumbai: After taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, Australia women have put themselves in a strong position with a total of 338 for seven, thanks to a brilliant hundred from Phoebe Litchfield.

Alyssa Healy won the toss and the Australian side chose to bat first. The openers Phoebe Litchfield and Alyssa Healy gave a brilliant start to the team. The duo scripted an opening stand of 189 runs before Deepti Sharma took out Healy. Litchfield kept adding to her run tally and ended up playing a knock of 119 runs. The wickets kept tumbling after the fall of both the Australian openers and the Aussies posted a total of 338 for 7 as a result with Alana King providing a solid finish by scoring unbeaten 26 runs from 14 balls.