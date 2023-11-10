Kolkata: Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag shared a post mocking Pakistan on his social media handle after Sri Lanka's five-wicket defeat against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

With the dominant win over Sri Lanka, chasing 171 runs with 26.4 overs to spare, the Kiwis have almost sealed the final semi-final berth, virtually knocking Pakistan out of the tournament.

As Pakistan gear up for the improbable qualification scenario in a match against England, Virender Sehwag, posted on his 'X' account, formerly known as Twitter, "Pakistan Zindabhaag! Have a safe flight back home."

Sehwag further took a dig at Sri Lanka as well, saying that the Kusal Mendis-led side played just like Pakistan. He wrote , "Pakistan ki khaas baat hai ki jis team ko Pakistan support karti hai, woh team Pakistan ki tarah khelne lagti hai. Sorry Sri Lanka."

Pakistan are currently placed fifth in the standings with eight points from eight matches. The Men in Green will take on England in Kolkata on Saturday and will have to win by 287 runs if they bat first. If they chase, Pakistan will have to win with 284 balls (47.2 overs) to spare. It means they'll have to chase the target inside three overs of their innings. With all odds stacked against Pakistan, New Zealand are expected to meet India in the first semi-final to be played at the Wankhede Stadium on November 15.