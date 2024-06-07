YUVA: A Woman from Telangana Flourishes with Home-Based Mushroom Cultivation

Mahabubabad: In a time when securing a job in one's field of study is increasingly challenging, a young woman has found an innovative way to earn a substantial income from the comfort of her home. This is the success story of Yamini from Mahabubabad district in Telangana, who turned her passion for biochemistry into a thriving business.

Yamini, rather than taking up a conventional job, aspired to be self-employed and made a difference in her community. (ETV Bharat)

Yamini, a resident of Thorrur in Mahabubabad district, completed her postgraduate studies in Biochemistry. A year and a half ago, she married Chandu, who works at a village hospital. Rather than taking up a conventional job, Yamini aspired to be self-employed and make a difference in her community. She found her niche in mushroom cultivation.

With her husband's encouragement, Yamini embarked on her entrepreneurial journey. She procured milky mushroom variety APK2 seeds from Bengaluru and began growing mushrooms at home. To hone her skills, she underwent specialised training at the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) in Bengaluru. Her education in biochemistry and the nutritional benefits of mushrooms, rich in fibre and calcium, deeply motivated her

While preparing for competitive exams, Yamini simultaneously developed her mushroom business. She aimed not only to support her household, but also to create employment opportunities for other women. Recognising the high market demand for mushrooms, especially those beneficial for heart and diabetic patients, she focused on expanding her cultivation.

Yamini's efforts quickly paid off. She began exporting her mushrooms to major cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru, utilising RTC cargo services. Her business model, combining home-based cultivation with online sales proved highly profitable. She sells milky mushrooms for Rs 400 to Rs 450 per kilogram, receiving orders through an online platform.

Encouraged by her husband Chandu and her in-laws, Yamini is reaping significant financial rewards from her venture. She highlights the low investment required for mushroom farming compared to the potential high returns, making it an attractive option for others seeking self-employment. Yamini emphasises the importance of maintaining the right room temperature for optimal mushroom growth.

Despite initial thoughts of abandoning her business for a job, Yamini decided to persevere, finding fulfillment and respect in her work-from-home enterprise. She encourages other young men and women to consider mushroom cultivation as a viable business opportunity, offering high profits with minimal investment. Looking ahead, Yamini aims to expand her business further, leveraging her skills and dedication to make an even greater impact. Her story stands as an inspiring example of how innovation, determination, and support can lead to success and self-reliance.

Read more: Yuva: Skater Kantisree, Who Bagged 91 Medals, A Beacon Of Inspiration For Many