T20 World Cup 2024 | Pakistan Wicket-keeper Azam Khan Gives Death Stare to Fan after Scoring Golden Duck

Dallas (USA): Dallas (USA): USA stunned Pakistan on Thursday by beating them in the Group stage game of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 at Grand Prairie Stadium here on Thursday. The game also saw a controversial moment when the Pakistan wicket-keeper-batter Azam Khan was seen getting into an altercation with spectators after his dismissal.

Pakistan coped some early blows while batting first, but the pair of Shadab Khan and Captain Babar Azam steadied the innings. The scorecard read 98/4 after Shadab’s dismissal and Azam walked in the middle with the Pakistani side hoping that he would ink some brisk hitting. But, he wasn’t able to open the account as USA spinner Nosthush Kenjige cleaned up with a delivery, which skidded through. Azam scored a golden duck and the team was reeling at 98/5. Notably, Azam was seen visibly frustrated with a section of fans while walking back to the dugout. It seemed that someone from the crowd had said something to him and the words left the Pakistan cricketer enraged. He gave the fan a death stare before walking back to the dressing room. Also, the social media users reacted to the incident.

The USA pulled off an upset against Pakistan beating them in the Super Over. Monank Patel scored a half-century for the team while Saurabh Netravalkar’s brilliant bowling helped them win a decisive Super Over. The win has opened the chances of the USA advancing into the Super Eight stage of the tournament and the defeat might put Pakistan’s chances to go into the next round in danger.