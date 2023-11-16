Kolkata: The rampaging South Africa is taking on the mighty Australian team in the second semi-final clash of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

These two teams came as favourites to win the tournament and so far they have proved it right by going into the semifinals, where one of them will be knocked out on losing. The Temba Bavuma-led side finished second in the points table with seven wins in nine matches. Australia, on the other hand, finished third with the same number of wins including a defeat from South Africa in the league stage match

The Proteas would look to overcome the semi-final hurdle and storm into the final. South Africa will eagerly eye on removing the unwanted tag of chokers by winning their semifinal encounter in World Cup history. They'll have a look at their strategy in run chases before the knockout game after struggling thrice and losing two matches while chasing the target in league matches.

Australia, on the other hand, must be eyeing another World Cup final. The Pat Cummins-led side are keen to continue its winning streak against South Africa in the World Cup Knockout games, defeating them twice back in 1999 and 2007 World Cup semifinal games.

Follow the live updates from here:

Over 12 (SA 24/4)

Edged and gone! On a length and outside off, van der Dussen went for a loose drive away from his body and got a thick outside edge and it went straight to Smith at second slip and South Africa are 24/4.

Edged and gone! On a length and outside off, van der Dussen went for a loose drive away from his body and got a thick outside edge and it went straight to Smith at second slip and South Africa are 24/4. Over 11 (SA 22/2)

Wicket! Markram walked back to the pavilion after giving some hope of form with two fours. He threw his hands at length ball pitched outside off but it got a thick outside edge that flew to Warner and he made no mistake at the backward point. before losing his wicket, he hit the second four of the match, on a length around the middle and leg, Markram flicked it through mid-wicket and the ball raced away to the fence.

Wicket! Markram walked back to the pavilion after giving some hope of form with two fours. He threw his hands at length ball pitched outside off but it got a thick outside edge that flew to Warner and he made no mistake at the backward point. before losing his wicket, he hit the second four of the match, on a length around the middle and leg, Markram flicked it through mid-wicket and the ball raced away to the fence. Over 10 (SA 18/2)

Just single in an over of Hazlewood again. Hazlewood's figures so far in the match are insane - 5 overs, 1 wicket, 1 maiden, and just 6 runs.

Just single in an over of Hazlewood again. Hazlewood's figures so far in the match are insane - 5 overs, 1 wicket, 1 maiden, and just 6 runs. Over 9 (SA 17/2)

The first boundary of the innings came in the 9th over of the match. Markram released some pressure from himself with this boundary. A rare loose ball on the pads from Starc and Markram accepted it with both hands, flicking this over square leg. Seven runs came from the fifth over of Starc.

The first boundary of the innings came in the 9th over of the match. Markram released some pressure from himself with this boundary. A rare loose ball on the pads from Starc and Markram accepted it with both hands, flicking this over square leg. Seven runs came from the fifth over of Starc. Over 8 (SA 10/2)

Just two runs came from the eight over as well. Pressure is building on Van der Dussen, will he be able release some pressure or lose his wicket here? He will have to go for a big shot here.

Just two runs came from the eight over as well. Pressure is building on Van der Dussen, will he be able release some pressure or lose his wicket here? He will have to go for a big shot here. Over 7 (SA 8/2)

Another maiden over from Starc. Van der Dussen will have to score some boundaries here and there to release the pressure from himself and from the partner as well. he has played 22 balls but scored only 3 runs.

Another maiden over from Starc. Van der Dussen will have to score some boundaries here and there to release the pressure from himself and from the partner as well. he has played 22 balls but scored only 3 runs. Over 6 (SA 8/2)

It's a wicket maiden from Hazlewood. de Kock got frustrated with dot balls and threw his wicket away! On a length around off, de Kock went for a big shot but couldn't connect it properly and it straight went into the air, no timing whatsoever and Cummins took the well backward running catch at deep mid-on. Both the openers are back to the pavilion with hardly anything on the board.

Bowlers dismissing Quinton de Kock most often in ODIs

8 - Josh Hazlewood

5 - Trent Boult

4 - Mitchell Starc

4 - Glenn Maxwell

4 - Lasith Malinga

It's a wicket maiden from Hazlewood. de Kock got frustrated with dot balls and threw his wicket away! On a length around off, de Kock went for a big shot but couldn't connect it properly and it straight went into the air, no timing whatsoever and Cummins took the well backward running catch at deep mid-on. Both the openers are back to the pavilion with hardly anything on the board. 8 - Josh Hazlewood 5 - Trent Boult 4 - Mitchell Starc 4 - Glenn Maxwell 4 - Lasith Malinga Over 5 (SA 8/1)

It was a short of a length on off from Starc and van der Dussen punched it through cover, and he found the gap and took a couple of runs. Just two runs from the fifth over. South Africa are clearly on the backfoot.

It was a short of a length on off from Starc and van der Dussen punched it through cover, and he found the gap and took a couple of runs. Just two runs from the fifth over. South Africa are clearly on the backfoot. Over 4 (SA 5/1)

Hazlewood hits the deck hard and it nips back in sharply, van der Dussen gets an inside edge toward fine leg, gets off the mark finally on the 10th ball he faced. Just a single came from the fourth over.

Hazlewood hits the deck hard and it nips back in sharply, van der Dussen gets an inside edge toward fine leg, gets off the mark finally on the 10th ball he faced. Just a single came from the fourth over. Over 3 (SA 4/1)

De Kock looks to flick this away, but it strikes into the pads and rolls to square leg. Appeal for an LBW, but this was clearly sliding down for a single. Just two runs came from the second over of Starc including a wide.

De Kock looks to flick this away, but it strikes into the pads and rolls to square leg. Appeal for an LBW, but this was clearly sliding down for a single. Just two runs came from the second over of Starc including a wide. Over 2 (SA 2/1)

On a length outside off, de Kock feels for it as the outside edge flies through vacant gully region, the fielder at third man cuts it down though, keeps him down to a single. A good over from Hazlewood as well, just one run came from the over. It's a nervous start from South Africa.

On a length outside off, de Kock feels for it as the outside edge flies through vacant gully region, the fielder at third man cuts it down though, keeps him down to a single. A good over from Hazlewood as well, just one run came from the over. It's a nervous start from South Africa. Over 1 (SA 1/1)

Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma are at the crease. de Kock is on strike. Starc will open the attack and get the opposition captain in the first over of the match itself. It was on a fuller length, outside off, and a regulation outside edge was induced and the keeper made no mistake in a good low catch ahead of him. Just one run came from the first over.

Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma are at the crease. de Kock is on strike. Starc will open the attack and get the opposition captain in the first over of the match itself. It was on a fuller length, outside off, and a regulation outside edge was induced and the keeper made no mistake in a good low catch ahead of him. Just one run came from the first over. Playing XI

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma(captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins(captain), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Quinton de Kock(wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma(captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins(captain), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Toss

South Africa's skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat first.

Pitch report:

The Eden Gardens in Kolkata is expected to offer a slight advantage to spinners. The bowlers can use the boundary dimensions strategically to set a field and bowl accordingly. There have been some decent scores made at the venue, while the spinners have dominated the games during middle overs. Out of four ODI matches played here in the ongoing tournament, a side bowling first has won only once. The last two games at this venue saw the team batting first post a 300+ runs total.

Weather forecast:

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted the weather to remain dry in Kolkata and there is no forecast for rains until the match ends. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 27 degrees and the mercury can dip to a minimum of 22 degrees, later in the night. A wind speed of 11 km per hour and 67% of humidity is what was forecast by the weather office.

Milestones alert:

1. Glenn Maxwell (898) needs 102 runs to complete 1000 runs in the ODI World Cup.

2. Kagiso Rabada (494) needs six wickets to complete 500 wickets in international cricket.

Squads:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.