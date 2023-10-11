New Delhi: Indian cricket team made a mockery of the target set by Afghanistan here on Wednesday thanks to Rohit Sharma's belligerent knock of 131 runs. The Indian skipper smashed a plethora of records throughout his knock. However, his knock was not the only moment which send spectators in to awe but they were shocked to see fierce rivals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) share a heartwarming gesture.

Ahead of the fixture, many were expecting to see another verbal spat or heated moment between star batter Virat Kohli and pacer Naveen ul Haq as the duo had shared such a moment before as well in the IPL while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants respectively. However, the scenario was completely opposite of what audiences had expected and the duo won many hearts thanks to their heartwarming gesture.

Naveen and Virat Kohli shook hands with each other and shared a hug. Also, both the players had bright smile on their faces. The video went viral on the social media soon and both the cricketers were praised for their actions.

