World Cup 2023: Netizens react to Virat Kohli and Naveen ul Haq's heartwarming gesture after their fierce verbal spat in IPL
Published: 5 minutes ago
New Delhi: Indian cricket team made a mockery of the target set by Afghanistan here on Wednesday thanks to Rohit Sharma's belligerent knock of 131 runs. The Indian skipper smashed a plethora of records throughout his knock. However, his knock was not the only moment which send spectators in to awe but they were shocked to see fierce rivals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) share a heartwarming gesture.
Virat Kohli 🤝 Naveen Ul Haq.— Shivam🚩 (@shivVK_) October 11, 2023
This is why cricket is more than a game !!#INDvAFGpic.twitter.com/OYukwP1Ynw
Ahead of the fixture, many were expecting to see another verbal spat or heated moment between star batter Virat Kohli and pacer Naveen ul Haq as the duo had shared such a moment before as well in the IPL while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants respectively. However, the scenario was completely opposite of what audiences had expected and the duo won many hearts thanks to their heartwarming gesture.
Virat Kohli 🤝 Naveen Ul Haq.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 11, 2023
This is why cricket is more than a game. pic.twitter.com/5n3QQevYXy
Naveen and Virat Kohli shook hands with each other and shared a hug. Also, both the players had bright smile on their faces. The video went viral on the social media soon and both the cricketers were praised for their actions.
One X user named shivVK_ wrote, Virat Kohli 🤝 Naveen Ul Haq. This is why cricket is more than a game !!
Another user named Sayam_Ahmad_ posted, Virat Kohli and Naveen ul haq shaking hand with each other. We weren't ready for this! 😭😭.
Bowler - Naveen UL Haq— ICT Fan (@Delphy06) October 11, 2023
Batsman - Virat Kohli
Commentator - Gautam Gambhir talking about Virat Kohli and Naveen Ul Haq #INDvsAFG
ICT fans be like pic.twitter.com/Cc51lYBG9E
Another user named Delphy06 wrote, Bowler - Naveen UL Haq Batsman - Virat Kohli Commentator - Gautam Gambhir talking about Virat Kohli and Naveen Ul Haq
There was also a netizen, who praised the duo saying that they showed that cricket is more than a game. "Virat Kohli 🤝 Naveen Ul Haq..This is why cricket is more than a game..
Virat Kohli and Naveen ul haq shaking hand with each other. We weren't ready for this! 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CLpGZLOxu9— Sayam Ahmad (@sayam_ahmad_) October 11, 2023