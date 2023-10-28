World Cup 2023: AUS VS NZ Live | Australia defeat New Zealand by five runs in a cliffhanger
Published: 12 hours ago
Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh): In match no 27 of the ongoing marquee tournament, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, New Zealand have won the toss and was elected to field. The Kiwis are eyeing to get back on winnings ways after a defeat from the hosts India. The Kangaroos, on the other hand, will look to continue their fiery momentum from their last match against the minnows Netherlands, where they registered a comfortable win by a staggering 309 runs.
- 6.26 pm
James Neesham's run out on the penultimate delivery crushed New Zealand's hopes to emerge victorious and Australia won the fixture by five runs.
- 6.14 pm
James Neesham is playing a blinder with the bat and the game has gone down the wire with 19 runs needed off six deliveries.
- 6.04 pm
Matt Henry tries to play a cut over Pat Cummins for a boundary but the fielder timed his jump and New Zealand are now in deep trouble with the chase coming at a decisive stage.
- 5.50 pm
Santner tries to go big over long-on against Adam Zampa and New Zealand are now seven wickets down.
- 5.36 pm
This is now a big blow for New Zealand as Rachin Ravindra's stay at the crease comes to an end as he got caught at long-off while attempting a lofted shot on a slower delivery.
- 5.30 pm
Rachin Ravindra has blasted a century and is now steering the scoreboard to chase down a huge target.
- 5.21 pm
Maxwell gets his first wicket of the match. He removed Glenn Phillips on 12. Phillips went for a big shot but ended up giving a catch to Marnus Labuschagne at mid-off. James Neesham came to bat at number seven.
- 5.18 pm
Rachin Ravindra notches up to his second century of the World Cup 2023. He smashed a century in just 77 balls with five sixes and seven fours.
- 5.10 pm
Rachin Ravindra, the new run machine for New Zealand nearing his century. He is now taking on Australian bowlers on the radar as they lose wickets from the other end at regular intervals.
- 4.56 pm
Australia gets a big wicket of Kiwi captain Tom Latham. It was a flighted delivery from Zampa, Latham went for a reverse sweep and the ball got the top edge. Hazlewood took the simple catch at short third man. The superman from New Zealand, Glenn Phillips have joined Rachin in the middle.
- 4.47 pm
Rachin Ravindra hits his fourth fifty for New Zealand in this World Cup. New Zealand in a tricky spot but they surely have given up with Tom Latham and Rachin in the middle with power hitters Glenn Phillips and James Neesham to come to bat next.
- 4.26 pm
Seeing Daryl Mitchell walking down the track, Adam Zampa dragged back his length and that ended up in the experienced batters miscuing his lofted shot towards long-on and walking back to the pavilion.
- 4.16 pm
Australia needs to take a wicket here as the partnership is looking dangerous now. Mitchell and Ravindra are looking comfortable in the middle as they look to increase the run rate.
- 4.04 pm
After completing fifty partnerships, they are now looking to increase their scoring rate as Mitchell hit Starc for two consecutive boundaries. 13 runs came from Starc's third over.
- 3.50 pm
Leg spinner Adam Zampa is on the attack now. Mitchell and Ravindra can be a deadly pair in the middle as they are coming from the match against India, where these two had stitched the 159-run partnership.
- 3.40 pm
Dependable Daryl Mitchell joins Rachin Ravindra in the middle at the fall of Young's wicket. Together both have scored 35 runs so far as to rebuild New Zealand innings.
- 3.22 pm
Hazlewood- Starc duo has done the trick for Australia for the second time. Will Young edged the ball on the sixth stump straight into the hands of Mitchell Starc, who was standing at short third man.
- 3.10 pm
Hazlewood provides a much-needed breakthrough for Australia. He removed dangerous-looking Conway, who made 28 off just 17 balls with six fours.
- 3.04 pm
Fifty partnership between openers Conway and Young in a quick time. Australian bowlers are feeling helpless similar to Kiwi bowlers who were hammered for 118 runs by Australian openers Warner and Head in the first powerplay.
- 2.53 pm
Josh Hazlewood bowls from the other end but he too starts off with nine runs from his first over. Starc continues to bowl from the other end. He needs to keep it simple and not give room for the batters to open their arms. Conway and Young are off to a good start in this mammoth chase.
- 2.44 pm
Conway opened his account with two boundaries in the first over of the match. Starc bowled all over the place as he struggle to find right line and length with two wides in the over too. 12 off the first over.
- 2.36 pm
Devon Conway starts off the chase with Will Young for New Zealand. Left arm pacer Mitchell Starc into the attack with a new ball in hand. Chase begins.
- 2.05 pm
Australia ends their innings with 388 runs with the heroics of Travis Head, who scored a blistering century. He got the support from his fellow opener David Warner, who played quick 81 runs innings. For New Zealand, Glenn Phillips was pick of the bowlers as he removed David Warner, Travis Head and Steve Smith. He ended his spell with 37 for 3 in his 10 overs and was well supported by Trent Boult, who took three wickets in his last over. He took the wicket of Josh Inglis, Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa.
- 2.00 pm
Trent Boult struck thrice in the 49th over of the innings to remove Josh Inglis, Pat Cummins, and Adam Zampa. He ended his spell with 3 wickets conceding 77 runs in his 10 overs.
- 1.39 pm
All-rounder Glenn Maxwell's cameo (41 off 24 balls) came to an end after he was caught by Trent Boult off pacer Jimmy Neesham in the 45th over. Maxwell hammered five fours and two sixes and his blistering knock ensured that Australia, which suffered a middle-order collapse, crossed the 300-run mark.
- 1.27 pm
Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed by Mitchell Santner after he was caught by Rachin Ravindra. But inform Glenn Maxwell, was in his elements, and was toying with the Kiwi attack. He was ably supported by Josh Inglis.
- 1.01 pm
Australia lost its fourth wicket in the form of Mitchell Marsh (36 off 51 balls), who was cleaned up by Mitchell Santner in the 37th over. In walk, inform all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who smashed the fastest hundred of the ODI World Cup.
- 12.46 pm
Mitchell Marsh and seasoned campaigner Marnus Labuschagne have joined hands and want to build on the foundation laid by Travis Head and David Warner.
- 12.30 pm
The golden arm of Glenn Phillips continues to pick wickets for New Zealand as he removes Australia's run machine, Steve Smith. He has been held in deep by Trent Boult. He made 18 off 17 balls with two fours. Marnus Labuschagne came into the middle at number five.
- 12.08 pm
Glenn Phillips dismissed Travis Head in the 24th over soon after he raced to the three-figure mark. Head walked back to the pavilion after making a blistering 109 off just 67 balls. The left-handed Head hammered 10 fours and seven sixes. Phillips has now dismissed both the set openers. Steve Smith has now joined Mitchell Marsh in the middle.
- 12.03 pm
Travis Head completed his 100 in just 59 balls in the 22nd over with a single off Glenn Phillips.
- 11.51 am
It was Glenn Phillips, who provided New Zealand the much-needed breakthrough after he lobbed off a return catch to dismiss an aggressive David Warner (81 off 65 balls) in the 20th over. Warner and Travis Head added a staggering 175 runs for the first wicket. Warner hammered five boundaries and six maximums in his blistering knock. Mitchell Marsh joined a marauding Travis Head in the middle.
- 11.46 am
Both David Warner and Travis Head have pummeled the Kiwi attack to submission. They have raced to 165/0 after 18 overs and have laid foundation of a massive total.
- 11.22 am
It is turning out to be a nightmare for the Kiwi bowlers. A breakthrough can only provide a sigh of relief for the men in black.
- 11.16 am
A 400 runs total loading? Warner and Head are competing among themselves making the pitch look lifeless for the bowlers.
- 11.11 am
Both the Australian have marked their half centuries as the team completes 100 runs in just 9 overs.
- 11.06 am
The change in bowling makes no difference to the intensions of the Australian openers. Lockie Ferguson goes for 19 runs in his first over.
- 10.59 am
A start to forget for Matt Henry. The New Zealand pacer has given runs at an economy rate of 14.70 in his first three overs.
- 10.50 am
The Australian openers have showcased some power hitting in Dharamshala on a bright Saturday morning. Warner-Head cross 50 runs partnership in just 25 balls.
- 10.44 am
The Australian openers are in no mood to grant mercy to the Kiwi bowlers. Warner-Head have started on a T20 note in an ODI innings.
- 10.35 am
Warner starts the innings on a high! The Australian left-hander struck two boundaries against Henry.
- 10.30 am
David Warner and Travis Head will face New Zealand's pacer Matt Henry as things start off!
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult