Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh): In match no 27 of the ongoing marquee tournament, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, New Zealand have won the toss and was elected to field. The Kiwis are eyeing to get back on winnings ways after a defeat from the hosts India. The Kangaroos, on the other hand, will look to continue their fiery momentum from their last match against the minnows Netherlands, where they registered a comfortable win by a staggering 309 runs.