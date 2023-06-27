Kolkata: With the ICC Cricket World Cup fixtures out, the countdown for the mega event begins. The craze that dwindled after India made a semi-final exit from the last World Cup is sure to reach a crescendo in the coming months. For India, it's another golden opportunity to win the coveted trophy the second time at home and the third time altogether. The biggest question that cricket aficionados are asking themselves is whether India can reign supreme in the upcoming mega event at home. The answer lies in several factors that would guide the October 5-November 19 event to be staged in India.

Despite the drubbing India got at the World Test Championship, it is time for the Men in Blue to rejuvenate themselves and transform them into an invincible unit for the limited-overs format. India would heavily depend on the current and former captains of the side — Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli — as they begin their World Cup sojourn against the Aussies on October 8. Others also need to fire besides the two seasoned campaigners named above. But before the tournament starts, ETV Bharat lists out India's top 5 bets who could make things turn on its head during the mega event.

Virat Kohli: Despite not being the captain, Kohli remains India's best bet in any format of the game for many years now. Kohli's talismanic unbeaten 82 off 53 showed why he is hailed as one of the best in business when it comes to crunch situations. The 34-year-old with 46 ODI hundred to his credit and averaging over 57 will be the man to watch out for considering this is his last 50-over World Cup.

Rohit Sharma: The Mumbai batter is undoubtedly the second most sought-after cricketer in the country. He is one of the best bets for India particularly for the fact that he hit 5 centuries in the last 50-over World Cup in England. He has six tons under his belt in the World Cup averaging over 65. India would rely on Sharma to give a flying start to capitalised by Kohli and Co.

Mohammad Shami: By the best bowler India have produced in the last few years in any format. Shami's variation and the use of seam make him one of the best fast bowlers in the entire world. Be it the surface of England, Australia, or India, Shami's rhythm is what is expected most by the Indian think tank. Shami will be 33 by the time the World Cup starts. If at that age the owner of 162 ODI scalps cannot be undermined by any team in the world.

Shubman Gill: The 23-year-old is the new sensation in the world of cricket. Having amassed centuries in all formats in a calendar year is no mean task at the top flight of the game. The youngster has already scored four ODI tons with an average of over 65 and will be on the radar of the opposition in the biggest show of cricket. The bowlers around the globe will go the extra yard to find the chinks in his armory.

Surya Kumar Yadav: This Mumbai player has burst into the scene with a bang straightaway. But most of his exploits are in the shortest version of the game, but he will not be a pushover even in the longer format. Despite not having a great ODI record, he would be the dark horse for the Men in Blue in the one-and-half-month-long tourney.