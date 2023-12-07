S Sreesanth revealed the deatils of his spat with Gautam Gambhir

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketers Gautam Gambhir and S Sreesanth were seen involved in an ugly on-field spat in a Legends League game between Gujarat Lions and India Capitals played in Surat on Wednesday.

The ongoing feud between both cricketers took an ugly turn on Thursday as Sreesanth claimed that the former Indian opener had called him a cheater during the on-field fight. The enmity between the two players started during the second over of the India Capitals' innings when Gambhir played a dot ball after hitting a six and four against S Sreesanth. However, the rivalry flared after the sixth over as the two players were seen charging towards each other and umpires have to intervene to restore the order.

On the same night, Sreesanth posted a video on social media saying that Gambhir was very rude and he would reveal the details of the verbal banter between the two players.

Now, a day later, Sreesanth, in a video he posted on his official Instagram handle, has revealed that Gambhir repeatedly addressed him as a "fixer" even after umpires intervened. Sreesanth claimed that throughout the spat, he did not respond to Sreesanth with any "bad word".

"He kept on calling me on live TV, on the center wicket, I didn't use a single bad word, a single abusive word to him. I only said ' what are you saying?'" Sreesanth said.

"In fact I kept laughing sarcastically because he kept calling me, ' Fixer, fixer, you are a fixer … f*** off fixer.