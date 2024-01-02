Mumbai (Maharashtra): A dominant Australia Women complete a whitewash as they won the ODI series 3-0 after defeating India Women by 190 runs in the third and the final game here on Tuesday. First, Australia Women rode on opener Phoebe Litchfield hundred to post an imposing 338 for 7 on the board at the iconic Wankhede Stadium and then bundled out India Women for 148 in just 32.4 overs.

The chase for India Women never as they lost wickets at regular intervals. No India Women batter showed spine as only five of them managed runs in double digits. India lost both the openers Yastika Bhatia (6) and Smriti Mandhana (29) early. India was reeling at 43 for 2. The middle order too suffered a collapse and India Women lost the plot as their half side was back to the pavillion for 98 runs.

Eventually India Women was bowled out for 148 as Australian bowlers put up an impressive show. Georgia Wareham (3 for 23) was the pick of the bowlers while Alana King (2 for 21), Annabel Sutherland (2 for 9), Megan Shutt (2 for 23) took two wickets a each. Earlier, Australia Women opener Phoebe Litchfield smashed a hundred (119) to power her side to an imposing 338 for 7.

It was Litchfield show at the iconic South Mumbai venue as she tore apart a listless Indian attack. The Australian opener played round the park and sparred no bowler enroute to her 119 off 125 balls. She hit a whopping 16 boundaries and a maximum and forged a 189-run stand for the opening wicket with Alyssa Healy, who played her part to perfection with 82 off 85 balls.

Healy played a perfect second fiddle and her knock comprised of four boundaries and three sixes. The duo laid the foundation of a mammoth total. Pacer Pooja Vastrakar removed Healy (1/68) in the 29th over but till then the damage had been done. Australia lost another three quick wickets in quick succession and were suddenly in a spot of bother at 216 for 4. Ellyse Perry (16), Beth Mooney (3) and Tahila McGrath (0) fell cheaply.

But Litchfield ensured that the team crossed the 250 run mark and then a quickfire unbeaten 26 off just 14 balls by Alana King propelled Australia to 338 for 7 in their alloted 50 overs. For India, all the bowlers had an off day in the field. Shreyanka Patil was the pick of the bowlers who returned with figures of 3 for 57. Now the action shifts to the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai for the T20 series.