2024 T20 WORLD CUP DATES OUT INDIA AND PAKISTAN TO LOCK HORNS ON JUNE 9

Dubai: The cricket fans will see some thrilling action after the conclusion of the IPL in the shortest format of the game as ICC has announced the schedule of the T20 World Cup 2024. The ICC event will be played in the month of June with the opening clash to be played between USA and Canada. The tournament will feature an marquee clash between India and Pakistan on June 9.

India will play the first three of their group matches in New York and fourth in Florida. Defending Champions England will be up against Australia on June 8 in Barbados. The tournament is set to begin from June 1 with USA playing Canada. The two semi-finals of the tournament are scheduled to be played on June 26 in Guyana and June 27 in Trinidad.

The tournament will feature 55 fixtures across six venues in the West Indies and three venues in the USA. The trophy will be contested by 20 teams which is a rise of four matches in the previous tally. The teams are divided four groups of five teams each. The top two teams will march forward into the Super 8 round and the teams will be divided into two groups of four each. The group stage will be played from June 1 to 18 while the Super 8 will be played from June 19 to 24.