Hyderabad: This platform will provide email addresses of subscribers (who opt in) to content creators, so that creators are able to leave this platform easily & take their subscribers with them if they want, Elon Musk who owns Twitter announced in a tweet, on Wednesday.

The announcement has set twitter on fire, with subscribers and content creators seeking to know more of the development. Some were seen asking Musk whether it would be possible for them to do the opposite of it since they have subscribers on other platforms. Few wanted to know the format in which the data will be shared.

The announcement comes two days after Linda Yaccarino took over as the new Twitter CEO. The move was aimed at freeing Elon Musk to focus more on Tesla and SpaceX, amid plunging ad sales of Twitter in the US. The dip was 59 per cent in April and May too did not look promising for the firm.

Yaccarino had been the chair of Global Advertising and Partnerships at NBC Universal. She updated her bio as Twitter CEO on LinkedIn. Twitter's US advertising revenue for the five weeks from April 1 to the first week of May was $88 million, down 59 per cent from a year earlier, IANS reported quoting The New York Times. "In internal forecasts, the company projected that ad sales would keep declining, handing a tough challenge to its new chief executive," the report noted.

"I've long been inspired by your vision to create a brighter future. I'm excited to help bring this vision to Twitter and transform this business together," she posted on Twitter tagging Elon Musk. I'm just as committed to the future of this platform. Your feedback is VITAL to that future. I'm here for all of it. Let's keep the conversation going and build Twitter 2.0 together, she commented.