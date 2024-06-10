Modi 3.0: What Party colleagues say about PM after oath taking

New Delhi: After Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term on June 9, leaders from the BJP-led NDA coalition voiced confidence and enthusiasm for the formation of the Modi 3.0 government, highlighting ambitious goals for India's future.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the country will be ranked the third largest economy in the next 5 years. "Today is a very happy day for us. After 50-60 years today is a historic day because Narendra Modi has become the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time after 60 years. In the next 5 years the goal of making India the greatest economy is going to be fulfilled and the country will be ranked third largest economy. India will develop and move ahead in the next 5 years," Shinde said.

He further emphasized the government's determination to surpass the "400 Paar" milestone in the near future. The newly elected Union Minister Chirag Paswan credited the Prime Minister for entrusting his party, Lok Janshakti Party (RamVilas), with significant responsibilities, vowing to deliver on the trust placed in him.

"It's a big moment but moreover it's a huge responsibility for me. I will focus all my attention and dedicate myself wholeheartedly to fulfilling the immense responsibility entrusted to me by Prime Minister Ji, with complete honesty and hard work, ensuring that I can fulfil it to the best of my ability," Paswan said.

"The credit for this goes to the Prime Minister he had so much faith in a party with a single MP and gave it 5 seats. I have also given them all 5 seats by winning them," he added.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, Madhya Pradesh minister, expressed confidence in PM Modi's leadership assuring India's resurgence as a global leader (Vishwaguru). "The people of the country have again blessed PM Modi to make India develop, we are all very proud. I believe that India will once again become the 'Vishwaguru'," Vijayvargiya said.

Speaking on PM Modi's third time in office, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi said, "There is a lot of hard work to be done. Narendra Modi is determined that we will do more work than in the first and second terms. In the third term, we will make India the third largest economy of the world."

TDP leader Ram Mohan Naidu said, "I am very happy about the whole oath-taking ceremony and it was a larger-than-life experience to be doing it at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the presence of Narendra Modi and esteemed guest from our neighbouring country. Whatever responsibility I get, I will fulfil it with all my heart, we will work fast."

Suresh Gopi, BJP MP, acknowledged the beginning of a new chapter, expressing readiness to expand BJP's presence in Southern India. "Today's celebration is only a kick-off (beginning). There are lots of things to be revealed. I was not expecting to be in the Council of Ministers. As an MP I have to work to expand the BJP in the South," Gopi said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Sinha and Samrat Choudhary lauded PM Modi's leadership and predicted a period of accelerated development under his tenure. "Congratulations to all the newly appointed ministers. The people of the whole country are celebrating Prime Minister Modi's third term... The pace of development will double," Sinha said.

Meanwhile, Samrat Choudhary says, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give a strong government. His 10 years of experience in running the country's government will help give the country a great coalition government."

The President of India Droupadi Murmu appointed Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India at the magnificent swearing-in ceremony that took place on Sunday with 30 cabinet ministers, 36 MoS, 5 MoS (independent charge) from the BJP and its allies joining the party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

At the ceremonial event held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, the President administered the oaths of office and secrecy to the newly appointed members of the Council of Ministers. The colourful swearing-in event, which reflected the rich diversity and vibrancy of India, was attended by senior political leaders, diplomats, leading industrialists, Bollywood actors and several other prominent personalities.

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, Seychelles Vice President Ahmed Afif and Bangladesh PM Sheik Hasina attended the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi's oath-taking ceremonies have seen special foreign policy outreach. He began his first term in office in 2014 in the presence of all Heads of State of SAARC nations. He invited BIMSTEC leaders at the start of the second term in 2019. BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won its third succesive term in results of Lok Sabha polls declared on June 4.

The NDA won 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls with BJP getting 240 seats. A meeting of the union cabinet is likely to take place at 5 pm today.