Hyderabad: Telegram, the encrypted messaging platform Tuesday announced several new updates, including a range of exciting enhancements aimed at enhancing user experience.

The messaging platform unveiled updates including the one allowing channels to now set wallpapers and enabling users to repost channel messages to their stories. It also introduced a visually stunning Thanos Snap Effect for deleted messages, and the largest Bot update for over 800 million monthly active users.

Updated calling feature- Telegram has introduced a significant overhaul to its calling feature, allowing users to engage in conversations, activate their cameras, or share their screens — all within the secure confines of end-to-end encryption, accessible across every platform.

The redesigned calling interface marks a new step forward, featuring new animations and beautiful backgrounds that adapt to the call's status— whether it's ringing, active, or concluded.

“This update addresses numerous bugs and interface glitches, underlining Telegram's commitment to providing a seamless user experience,” said the company.

Thanos Snap Effect- Telegram is also launching a new animation effect, the ‘Thanos Snap Effect’. This comes into effect while deleting messages, which get vaporized into a million pixels. It also applies to auto-delete messages for both iOS and Android.

This animation accompanies the deletion of any message, adding an extra layer of visual delight to the messaging experience.

Largest Bot update- Telegram announced an update to its Bot Platform, marking a pivotal moment in the platform's evolution. “Telegram's versatile and free bot platform empowers developers to seamlessly integrate diverse services into the Telegram ecosystem, from simple chat bots to robust mini-apps capable of replacing entire websites,” said the company.