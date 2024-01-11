OPENAI LAUNCHES GPT STORE FOR CUSTOMISED AI POWERED CHATBOTS

Hyderabad: OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT on Wednesday launched its GPT Store after a monthslong delay. The GPT Store is a marketplace for personalised artificial intelligence(AI) applications.

Called GPTs, these AI models are a new way for anyone to create a tailored version of ChatGPT to be more helpful in their daily life, at specific tasks, at work, or at home, and then share that creation with others.

The store features a diverse range of GPTs developed by OpenAI's partners and the community. Browse popular and trending GPTs on the community leaderboard, with categories like DALL·E, writing, research, programming, education, and lifestyle, the company's blogpost read.

The GPT Store is located within the popular ChatGPT chatbot. The new addition serves as a place for users to discover and build GPTs, or AI customized for tasks like teaching math or designing stickers.

After announcing the GPT Builder program two months back in November 2023, OpenAI revealed that more than 3 million bots, called GPTs, have been created by users. The store, which was intially slated for November launching, allow users to publicly share their versions of ChatGPT after creating their own chatbots. Only those who subscribe to OpenAI’s paid tiers can make and use custom GPTs.

OpenAI has claimed the move as an attempt to build on the user success of ChatGPT, the leading generative AI launched in 2022. ChatGPT quickly became one of the fastest growing apps ever, but growth declined when some schools were out of session and the chatbot’s novelty wore off.

In its blogpost, the company informed that the GPT Store will be initially rolled out to ChatGPT plus users. The company aims to add a way for GPT creators to monetise their personalised AIs.

The company also announced the launching of a new ChatGPT plan for teams of all sizes, which will provide a secure, collaborative workspace to get the most out of ChatGPT at work. The new ChatGPT Team is a paid version of ChatGPT targeted for smaller teams of around 150 people, costing between $25 to $30 per user per month.