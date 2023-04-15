NEW IMPLANTABLE DEVICE SHRINKS PANCREATIC TUMOURS

New York Researchers have found a way to tame pancreatic cancer one of the most aggressive and difficult to treat cancers by delivering immunotherapy directly into the tumour with a device that is smaller than a grain of rice The team from Houston Methodist Research Institute in the US used an implantable nanofluidic device they invented to deliver CD40 monoclonal antibodies mAb a promising immunotherapeutic agent at a sustained lowdose via the nanofluidic drugeluting seed NDESThe NDES device consists of a stainlesssteel drug reservoir containing nanochannels thus creating a membrane that allows for sustained diffusion when the drug is released The result published in Advanced Science found in murine models was tumour reduction at a fourfold lower dosage than traditional systemic immunotherapy treatment One of the most exciting findings was that even though the NDES device was only inserted in one of two tumours in the same animal model we noted shrinkage in the tumour without the device said Corrine Ying Xuan Chua Assistant Professor of nanomedicine at Houston Methodist Academic InstituteAlso read Hearing aids may help in fight against dementia Lancet This means that local treatment with immunotherapy was able to activate the immune response to target other tumours In fact one animal model remained tumourfree for the 100days of continued observation Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is frequently diagnosed at advanced stages In fact about 85 per cent of patients already have metastatic disease at diagnosisImmunotherapy holds promise in treating cancers that previously did not have good treatment options However because immunotherapy is delivered throughout the entire body it causes many side effects that are sometimes longlasting if not lifelong By focusing the delivery directly into the tumour the body is protected from being exposed to toxic drugs and fewer side effects essentially allowing patients undergoing treatment to have a better quality of life Our goal is to transform the way cancer is treated We see this device as a viable approach to penetrating the pancreatic tumour in a minimally invasive and effective manner allowing for a more focused therapy using less medication said Alessandro Grattoni chair of the Department of Nanomedicine at Houston Methodist Research Institute IANSThis story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is autogenerated from a syndicated feed