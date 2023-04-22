New Delhi Amid the recent rise in Covid19 cases in India driven by the subvariant of Omicron XBB116 there has been an increase in risk of conjunctivitis among children aged below oneyear according to a study not yet peerreviewed The study led by Vipin M Vashishtha member of WHO s Vaccine Safety Net is based on 25 children seen in OPD of a paediatric hospital in Uttar Pradesh between April 416 Our preliminary findings show a higher involvement of young infants than older children and mild respiratory illness predominates other presentations Vashishtha who is also a consultant paediatrician at the Mangla Hospital and Research Centre in Bijnor UP wrote in the studyAlso read New injectable cell therapy shows promise to treat osteoarthritis One interesting finding was the presence of itchy nonpurulent conjunctivitis with mucoid discharge and stickiness of eyelids in 428 per cent of positive infants he added Importantly none of the children required hospitalisation All recovered with symptomatic treatment he said in the paper published on preprint site MedrxivDescribing the cases on Twitter Vashishtha said that the current Covid outbreak is causing a mild febrile illness lasting only 13 days He noted that respiratory symptoms are predominating in young infants and the youngest case was a 13day old newborn baby Young infants are disproportionately more affected than older children The youngest infant was a 13day old neonate he wrote on Twitter Infants below one year had a significantly higher positivity rate than older children 4038 per cent versus 105 per cent he added IANSThis story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is autogenerated from a syndicated feed