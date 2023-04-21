GENE IN DOWN SYNDROME PATIENTS FOUND TO INHIBIT OTHER NEURONS ACTIVITIES

New Delhi Researchers have found that an extra copy of a gene in Down syndrome patients also implicated in other human neurological conditions such as autism spectrum disorders bipolar disorder and intractable epilepsy causes improper development of neurons in mice The gene is called Down syndrome cell adhesion molecule or DSCAMAn extra copy of chromosome 21 or trisomy 21 is known to be the cause of Down syndrome but it contains more than 200 genes including DSCAM The researchers from University of Michigan UM US said that this presented a major challenge in Down syndrome research and treatments which is determining which genes on the chromosome contribute to which specific symptoms of the syndrome For Down syndrome we can t just sequence patient genomes to find such genes because we d find at least 200 different genes that are changed We have to dig deeper to figure out which of those genes causes which problem said Bing Ye a neuroscientist at the UM Life Sciences Institute and lead author of the study Their findings are published in the journal PLOS BiologyIn this study Ye and his team have demonstrated how an extra copy of DSCAM contributes to neuronal dysfunction by studying mice having a third copy of the mouse equivalent of chromosome 21 Ye and colleagues previously determined that overabundance of the protein encoded by DSCAM can cause overgrowth of axons in fruit fly neuronsAlso read Sleeping pill lowers levels of Alzheimer s proteins StudyNow the team has found that a third copy of DSCAM in mice leads to increased axon part of neuron that sends signals to other neurons growth and neuronal connections called synapses in the types of neurons that put the brakes on other neurons activities These changes lead to greater inhibition of other neurons in the cerebral cortex a part of the brain that is involved in sensation cognition and behaviour We show here that the extra copy of DSCAM is the primary cause of the excessive inhibitory synapses in the cerebral cortex said Ye The team demonstrated normal axon growth in mice having only two copies of DSCAM but three copies of the other genes that are similar to human chromosome 21 genes These results are striking because although these mice have an extra copy of about a hundred genes normalization of this single gene DSCAM rescues normal inhibitory synaptic function said Paul Jenkins assistant professor of pharmacology and psychiatry at the Medical School and cocorresponding author of the study This suggests that modulation of DSCAM expression levels could be a viable therapeutic strategy for repairing synaptic deficits seen in Down syndrome said Jenkins PTI