Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has shared and deleted two images of the Moon - one with Vikram Lander - captured by Chandrayaan-2's Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC), on Friday.

"I spy you! Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter photoshoots. Chandrayaan-3 Lander! Chandrayaan-2's Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC), -- the camera with the best resolution anyone currently has around the moon -- spots Chandrayaan-3 Lander after the landing on 23/2³/23," the ISRO wrote, while sharing the two images before and after landing on the Moon.

According to the now deleted images, one was taken on Aug. 23, 2023 at 14.28 hrs and the next one with Vikram Lander was taken at 22.17 hrs on the same day of landing.

On Wednesday, India scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface.

The soft landing by the ISRO's Rs. 615 crore project has catapulted India as only the fourth country to accomplish the feat. Also, India has become the first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's lone natural satellite, days after Russia's Luna - 25 crashed onto the Moon.

The LM has comprised the Vikram Lander and the 26 kg Pragyan Rover. The rover successfully rolled out of the Vikram Lander hours after the soft landing, marking another major milestone.

The successful deployment of Chandrayaan-3's lander and rover on the moon has upped the spirits of the entire country.

The ISRO hopes that the mission life of lander and rover will not be limited to one lunar day or 14 earth days, as it stated earlier.

The space agency believed they will come back to life when the sun again rises on the Moon and carry on with the experiments and studies there.

The systems on the lander and rover are now ready to perform experiments one after the other and expected to complete all the experiments within 14 earth days. The pitch darkness and extreme cold weather will engulf the Moon after 14 earth days when the lunar night begins.