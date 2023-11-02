HAMAS ATTACK ON ISRAEL IT WAS WAITING TO HAPPEN

“A total of 1,105 people from 28 Communities – about 12 per cent of their population - have been displaced from their places of residence since 2022, citing settler violence and the prevention of access to grazing land by settlers as the primary reason,” the OCHA said in a report in September this year. “Those displaced have moved to towns or other rural areas that they consider safer. Most of those displaced were in the governorates of Ramallah, Nablus and Hebron, which also have the highest number of Israeli settlement outposts. Four communities have been completely displaced and are now empty, including two that were vacated during the assessment. In six other communities, over 50 per cent of the residents left since 2022 and in seven additional communities, more than 25 per cent of the community has left.”