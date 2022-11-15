Hyderabad: Acupuncture is an ancient Chinese medical therapy used to treat pain and diseases. The treatment is done by sticking thin long needles on various pressure points in different parts of the body. Acupuncture has long been an important part of Chinese medicine, where it was first discovered as a medical procedure but later it was recognized by global science.

Often referred to as an alternative or mystical therapy, acupuncture is only sought by a few due to the extreme nature of this treatment. For those who have trouble concentrating, acupuncture is said to stimulate your thought process and clear your mind. One of the benefits of acupuncture is that it helps you stop overthinking instantly.

There are many people who are constantly overworked, and the stress is reflected in their faces. Thus, this form of alternative therapy ensures that you get relief from stress within a few weeks. Your daily routine can drain your energy. Acupuncture helps you stay energetic in your day-to-day life.

Acupuncture therapy originated in ancient China, near the famous Yellow River Valley (Huang He Valley), in the third century BCE. These acupuncture techniques were applied to the human body as a form of early reformation. Later, by observing the function of matter, it became a special science.

After further research, the scientific basis of acupuncture was also proven. Acupuncture became widespread in China during the Zhou dynasty. A reformist philosophy became one of the main means of treatment at that time. However, even at that time, research on acupuncture could not take full form.