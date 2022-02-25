Hair loss is not just common in women, but men too experience this problem at a certain point in their life. It is worrisome in men since it can lead to complete baldness. Earlier, men used to face this problem after middle age, but now, it has become quite common in young males as well. There are many reasons that can cause hair loss or baldness in men. Dr. Nisha Arya, a Dermatologist based in Chandigarh, says that losing 50-100 hair per day is normal in both men and women, but regrowth can be seen. But, excessive or abnormal hair fall can result in hair loss or complete baldness and baldness cannot be reversed. So, what are the causes of hair loss in men? Here is what our expert explains.

Causes of Hair Loss in men

Dr. Nisha says that many reasons can be attributed to the onset of hair loss in men including lack of nutrition, lack of proper cleaning or hair care, stress, pollution, hormonal problems, hereditary, etc.

In the fast-paced life that people are living today, people skip consuming many essential nutrients required to maintain their hair and skin health. And if attention is not paid to the dietary habits, numerous problems begin to arise in the body, one of which is hair loss.

Everyone is aware that stress can have a lot of negative effects on mental as well as physical health. Surviving in a competitive environment and in contemporary times in a pandemic-stricken world, stress levels have soared. This can also attribute to major hair loss issues.

Many hair care products are available in the market today, which are loaded with chemicals. Regular use of these products and taking chemical treatments can cause hair loss.

At times, certain diseases or side effects of medicines also cause hair loss. Hormonal imbalance can also be responsible for the same.

How can it be prevented?

Dr. Nisha mentions that certain things can be kept in mind related to dietary and lifestyle habits, which to a great extent help in reducing the problem of hair loss. Some of those include:

To prevent hair loss, it is important to have a diet rich in vitamins and proteins. Vitamin A , B and E are important for maintaining hair health. Among these, vitamin A produces sebum in the scalp, vitamin E improves blood circulation in the scalp and vitamin B helps in maintaining hair colour. Along with this, protein promotes hair growth and strengthens them.

, B and E are important for maintaining hair health. Among these, vitamin A produces sebum in the scalp, vitamin E improves blood circulation in the scalp and vitamin B helps in maintaining hair colour. Along with this, protein promotes hair growth and strengthens them. Oil massage on scalp helps keep hair healthy and prevents hair fall. Moreover, it nourished the hair, moisturizes the scalp and increases blood circulation.

For stronger hair, it is necessary that the body is well hydrated. Therefore, to avoid hair-related as well as other health issues, drink at least 8-10 glasses of water throughout the day. Apart from this, fluids other than water can also be consumed to keep the body well hydrated.

Our expert says that apart from this, avoid combing wet hair, use hair care products loaded with chemicals, keep the scalp clean, let your hair dry naturally, avoid styling your hair too much. Also, learn how to manage stress and distance yourself from smoking and alcohol. Besides this, if the problem seems to worsen or dandruff begins to appear, consult your doctor.

