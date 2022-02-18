Earlier, people used to believe that hair greying is a sign of ageing, but in the current scenario, many young adults and even teenagers experience it. Doctors generally attribute it to improper dietary habits, unhealthy lifestyle and excessive use of chemical-loaded hair care products and hairstyling. In Ayurveda, the problem of premature greying of hair is attributed to the disturbances in the Vata and Pitta.

There are three doshas or humors are mentioned in the Ayurveda, namely: Vata, Pitta and Kapha. They are believed to be responsible for the physiological, mental and emotional health of a person and they are dependent on environmental, geographical and hereditary factors. Their effects vary from person to person. So how can these doshas cause premature greying? Let us know more about it.

According to our Ayurvedic expert, Dr. Manisha Kale, physician at Nirog Ayurvedic Hospital, Mumbai informs that The condition of premature hair greying is also known as Akaal Palitya. If hair begins to turn grey prematurely, Vata and Pitta dosh imbalance is considered responsible for it. She explains that disturbances in the Pitta affect melanocytes, which are responsible for producing melanin, the pigment which determines the hair colour. Therefore, when the melanocytes are affected, melanin production is hindered and hair begins to turn white.

Besides this, at times, genetics too is considered responsible for premature greying of hair. Some more reasons include:

Lack of nutrition in the body

Eating excessive junk food containing refined flour, sugar, oil, ultra-processed diet or sedative (Tamasic) foods and lack of nutritious food affects not just causes digestive issues, but also affects its functioning. As a result, the doshas begin to affect our health and other body functions. Further causing hair greying and other issues.

Lack of sleep has many ill effects on our health and yet people do not take it seriously. It can lead to several physical as well as mental health problems. If we talk about hair greying, lack of sleep causes inflammation in the body, which causes problems in the production of melanin, following which, hair begins to turn white.

Low levels of iron reduce the level of haemoglobin in the body, which can cause hair greying.

Due to excessive stress, a hormone called Norepinephrine is produced in the body, which damages the melanocyte cells. Since melanocytes are responsible for the pigment of the hair, prolonged stress can alter hair colour and cause greying.

The buildup of toxic substances is high in people who smoke a lot and this can trigger the doshas and affect our body in a negative way. It affects our health, hinders normal functioning and lowers immunity. The effect is also visible on hair, which begins to become weak and grey.

