Yoga to the rescue! For anything and everything, yoga is the foremost way to deal with even the tiniest health issues. The benefits of yoga are not just limited to the body, but to mind and beauty as well. Apart from flawless glowing skin, people also desire black, lustrous hair, which given our current diet and lifestyle is hard to have. Moreover, these days long COVID too is contributing to hair loss in many people who were infected with the virus. However, yoga here can be very helpful. Here are a few asanas that will help you reduce hair fall and promote hair growth.

(Note: We recommend you to perform these asanas/poses under expert supervision only)

Uttanasana (Standing Forward Pose)

From Raised Hands Pose, sweep your arms down on either side of your body to come into a forward fold from your hips.

Bring your fingertips in line with the toes. Press your palms flat to the mat if you can. You can use blocks under your hands here if they don't reach the floor.

Bend the knees a little bit so that they are not locked.

Bring your weight a little bit forward into the balls of your feet so that your hips stay over your ankles.

Let your head hang.

Inhale and place your hands onto your hips, press your tailbone down and contract your abdominal muscles as you rise up slowly. Uttanasana (Standing Forward Pose)

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog)

Stand on all your fours on the mat, with your hand's shoulder-width apart

Exhale and lift your hips up to make an inverted “V” and feel the stretch.

Keep your head down, keep your gaze on the navel, hold the pose and take long deep breaths.

Exhale, bend your knees and come back to the normal position. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog)

Vajrasana (Diamond Pose)

Kneel down on the floor, with your toes pointing outwards. Use a yoga mat for more comfort.

Touch both the toes to each other and heels at a distance.

Move all your weight on your feet and sit erect, with both hands on your thighs.

Sit in this position for a while and take long breaths. Start with sitting like this for 2 minutes and gradually increase the time. Vajrasana (Diamond Pose)

Sarvangasana (Shoulder stand)

Lie on your back with hands on your sides.

In one movement, lift your legs, hips, and back up in the air, balancing your body on your shoulders.

Hold your back with your hands for support and bring your elbows to close.

Keep your legs close and straight with your toes pointed towards the ceiling.

If you feel any strain, come back to the normal position, otherwise, you can hold the pose for 30-60 seconds.

Very slowly come down by lowering your knees, placing your palms on the floor, followed by your back, hips, and legs. Sarvangasana (Shoulder stand)

Balasana (Child’s Pose)

Sit on the floor on your knees and relax.

Keep your toes close and knees wide apart.

Now slowly bend forward so that your forehead touches the ground. If you are unable to do so, you can stack both your fists and place them under your forehead for a little support.

You can either stretch your arms in front with palms facing down on the mat or you can also place them alongside the thighs with your palms facing upwards. Balasana (Child’s Pose)

