The summer season brings with it an increased risk of infections and diseases and people are more prone to several bacterial and fungal infections related to skin, digestive system, etc. In the same regard, the ETV Bharat Sukhibhava team spoke to Dr. Manoj Kumar Singh, consultant Physician at Life Clinic, Uttarakhand, who explains that the bacteria and viruses become very active during the summer season and affect our health in case of lack of cleanliness, improper diet or water intake as well as carelessness. Here are some common infections:

Stomach infection

Dr. Manoj mentions that stomach infection is very common in this season. Since our body requires more water during summers, people, in order to get some relief from the harsh sun heat, often eat fruits and drink juice, sold on the roadside. Also, many times people in households leave food items open, leaving them exposed to flies and mosquitoes. Later when one consumed this contaminated food, the bacteria or virus present in it reaches the intestine, increasing the possibility of a stomach infection. Therefore, here are some tips our expert suggests to prevent stomach infection:

Avoid consumption of fruits and juice sold on the roadside, in open.

Drink only clean or boiled water.

Be extra cautious about cleanliness and hygiene, especially of hands, not just in summers, but throughout the year. Wash your hands before cooking, eating and after eating, as well as frequently throughout the day.

Keep all the food items covered properly at home.

Incorporate foods having high water content in your diet and avoid consuming foods that are too oily, spicy, salty and hard to digest.

However, if you experience stomach aches or other related issues, contact a doctor immediately.

Fungal infection

Dr. Manoj explains that during the summer season, the sweat glands become more active to keep our body cool, due to which we sweat a lot. In this case, body parts including the inner joints of our hands, feet, knees, armpit, inner thighs, etc. are more prone to fungal infections, since they are not exposed to direct air. Thus, taking care of cleanliness and hygiene is very important, for which the following things should be kept in mind:

Take a bath daily and clean the aforementioned body parts properly with a mild soap.

Dry your body properly with a clean towel or a cotton cloth after bathing.

People who sweat a lot due to excess physical labour or those who live in polluted areas are advised to bathe twice a day in summer.

Also, people who sweat more due to certain medical reasons can use antifungal powder, cream and other such medicated products on their doctor’s advice.

Wear loose, cotton clothes, so that the sweat dries up easily.

Urinary Tract Infections (UTI)

Since the bacteria and viruses are more active in this season, the problem of UTIs is more common in women. Therefore, women who are bound to use common toilets in workplaces are at an increased risk of facing UTIs and vaginal infections. Apart from this, not drinking sufficient water can further worsen the condition. Also, women who go swimming regularly are also at an increased risk of suffering from this condition due to the chlorine content in the water.

Dr. Manoj mentions that not only women, but men too need to take care of their personal hygiene in order to avoid genital infections.