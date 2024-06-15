Two Petitions Claim KTR Sircilla Election Invalid, HC Issues Notices to BRS Chief, CEO

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday issued a notice to BRS working president and former minister K Taraka Rama Rao (KTR), who was elected from the Siricilla Assembly constituency, after hearing two petitions challenging his election.

Also, notices were issued to the Chief Electoral Officer, Returning Officer, Sircilla Revenue Divisional Officer and others.

Congress candidate who lost to KTR, KK Mahender Reddy filed one petition and the other was filed by Lagishetti Srinivas, a businessman. The petitions claimed that facts were not disclosed when KTR had filed his nomination and so demanded that the election be declared invalid.

On Friday, Justice Namavarapu Rajeswara Rao heard both the petitions and ordered the respondents to file counter affidavits within four weeks

According to the petitioners, it was stated in KTR's affidavit that only his wife and minor daughter were dependent on him but he had not mentioned anything about his son. In July last year, KTR's son K. Himanshu, bought four acres of land in Markook mandal Venkatapur and 32.3650 acres in Erravalli in Siddipet constituency.

For purchasing the two plots, Rs 10.50 lakh and Rs 88.15 lakh were paid but it has not been revealed as to how Himanshu managed to pay such huge amounts without the help of his father. The petitioners stated that no mention was made about these plots in KTR's election affidavit.

Suppression of facts in the election affidavit is contrary to Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act and the judgments of the Supreme Court in the case of Rukmini Madagowda vs Election Commission, the petitioners said.

