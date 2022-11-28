Hyderabad: According to a study, Telangana is the most meat-consuming state in the country. Meat consumption in the state has increased tremendously in the recent past. Eating habits of the people in the state are changing, where only 2-3 non-vegetarian meals were consumed by a person in a week. As the demand for goat meat is rising among the masses, the price of the meat per kilo has also increased from Rs.800 to Rs.1080.

Telangana has been recorded to have the highest number of people who consume meat in the country. In the last four years, 9.75 lakh tonnes of sheep and goat meat was produced and sold in the state. If calculated at an average of Rs.600 per kg, Rs.58,500 crores have been spent on meat consumption by the citizens of the state. A study by the National Research Centre on Meat has shown that, while a kilo of sheep and goat meat is currently available for Rs.600 in the international market, it is being sold for up to Rs.1000 in retail markets of the state.

Telangana has the most number of sheep in the country with a count of more than 90 lakh crore. Due to the increasing demand for meat, it has been revealed that around 80 to 100 lorries filled with sheep and goats reach Telangana every day. The Telangana State Sheep & Goat Development Cooperative Federation Ltd have conducted a study on sheep breeding, their sales, and the increasing demand for meat in the state. A comprehensive report was submitted to the government on the growing demand for meat and the importance of sheep farming. According to this report: