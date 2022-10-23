Narak Chaturdashi 2022: Puja Vidhi and Samagri
Hyderabad: During the five-day-long festival of Diwali, Narak Chaturdashi or 'Choti Diwali' is celebrated on the second day after Dhanteras. According to the Hindu calendar, the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha during the month of Karthik will begin on October 23rd at 6:40 PM and end on October 24th at 5:28 PM coinciding with Lakshmi Puja, according to Drik Panchang.
Various regions from the country celebrate this festival through different rituals, early morning baths, cleaning the place of worship, offering bhog to the Gods and Goddesses and puja are the most common of them all.
People from Tamil Nadu celebrate this festival as "Nombu" and perform Lakshmi Puja on this day. In Karnataka, Narak Chaturdashi is considered the beginning of Diwali, which extends till Bali Padyami. People from Goa celebrate Narak Chaturdashi by making paper effigies of Narakasur filled with dried leaves and firecrackers and burning them as a sign of burning evil.
Puja Vidhi:
- People wake up early in the morning to take a Bath. They use sesame seed oil as 'Ubton' during their baths. An early bath or 'Abhyanga Snan' is supposed to wash away their past sins.
- After the bath, people worship Yamraj and chant mantras.
- The Puja Samagri for this day consists of oil, flowers, sandalwood and coconut.
- The Bhog is made from rice flakes, sesame seeds, jaggery, ghee and sugar.