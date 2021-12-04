Wedding season is on and it is time to get all dressed up and be ready for some amazing feast. No matter how much we ignore it, who can resist the lavish buffet at weddings and secretly we all know that the main motive to attend a wedding is to dig into mouth-watering delicacies. All this is great until the next day we struggle with indigestion and other gut-related issues. Therefore, to resolve this problem, India’s celebrity Nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar suggests 3 ways to keep your digestion smooth during the wedding season.

Methi Ladoo

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar suggests eating methi ladoo prepared with jaggery, ghee and dry ginger, for breakfast. She explains that it prevents stomach cramps and constipation, promotes intestinal mucosa and even helps keep the hair lustrous which can otherwise look frizzy due to a poor functioning stomach. The ladoos will also help regulate your blood sugar levels.

You can either have it in the breakfast or as a 4-6 pm meal, if you are out of routine with sleep and even missing workouts. Buttermilk

. Another thing that she suggests is having a glass of chaas (buttermilk) with asafoetida (hing) and pink salt (kalanamak) right after lunch. Chaas is a good source of probiotics and Vit B12, while asafoetida and pink salt help in dealing with bloating, gas and even prevents Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Chyawanprash

One can also have a teaspoon of chyawanprash during bedtime with milk. This helps in keeping the immune system strong and is a rich source of flavonoids and antioxidants, which ensures that the skin stays supple and soft even through the torture of the wedding festivities.

With these simple ways, you can keep your gut healthy. Besides this, bloating is the commonest condition when your cheat days are rolling. Therefore, here are some Ayurvedic remedies to relieve bloating, as recommended by Dr. N Srivatsav Kumar, MD Ayurveda, Kerala Ayurveda Vaidyasala, Nellore:

Take one pinch of Dry Ginger powder with a glass of hot water. It increases the digestive power and decreases bloating.

Take 2 Tbsp of Methi early in the morning. It helps reduce the abdominal discomfort

Take 1 Tbsp Black Salt + 1 Tbsp Jeera and powder it. Mix it in a glass of water and drink it after having your meal.

Take a glass of hot water and mix 1 Tbsp Ginger juice. Add 2 or 3 Tbsp honey as per your taste and drink it.

juice. Add 2 or 3 Tbsp honey as per your taste and drink it. Take Cloves 5 gm + Fennel Seeds 10 gm + Ajwain 10gm + Jeera 10 gm + Black Salt 5 gm and make a powder out of it. Take ½ Tbsp, half an hour after consuming food. It helps reduce gas problems.

Take Elaichi 10 gm + Cloves 10 gm + Black Pepper 10 gm + Cumin Seeds 10 gm + Black Salt 5 gm + Fennel Seeds 10 gm + Sugar Candy 20 gm (do not add sugar candy if you have diabetes). Mix it and make it in a powdered form. Take ½ Tbsp daily, half an hour after food. It is very good for gas, constipation and abdominal pain.

