Hyderabad: Being happy is a requirement for a healthy life, but many times due to various circumstances, the level of happiness in people's life starts decreasing due to various reasons. Realizing the need to be happy for a good life and a healthy society, many countries are running large-scale programs on this occasion.

For example, Bhutan may be a small country, but it is famous all over the world because of its 'Gross National Happiness Program'. This country emphasizes Gross National Happiness instead of its GDP i.e. Gross Domestic Product, which means happiness is given more importance than money in Bhutan.

Since the General Assembly of the United Nations General Assembly passed resolution 66/281 on 12 July 2012, it was decided to observe March 20 every year as 'International Happiness Day' or 'International Day of Happiness'. The purpose of observing the International Day of Happiness is simple, we need to be happy to live a good life.

Doctors and experts believe that being happy not just improves our physical and mental health, but also brings joy and satisfaction in life. But many times people are not able to lead a happy life due to many reasons including illnesses, financial conditions, stress, or family problems. The main purpose of observing the International Day of Happiness is to inspire us not just to give happiness to others but also to strive for our happiness.

On this day, through various programs, people are encouraged to be happy, share happiness with others, help them, and be thankful for helping others. Due to the effects of the Corona pandemic on people's mental health, in the year 2023, the International Day of Happiness is being observed around the theme 'Be Mindful, Be Grateful, Be Kind'.

On the occasion of International Day of Happiness, UN's International Day of Happiness founder, Jayme Illien, explained the feelings behind this year's theme, saying that if we treat everyone with kindness, everyone will be happy with us, and we will be happy too. Let us be patient in life, especially in the circumstances created due to Corona, it has become very necessary to remain calm. Being happy is not a difficult task, but in the rush of life and the ups and downs that come with it, we forget to pay attention to the little things that make us happy. To be happy, it is necessary to adopt every aspect of life and motivate yourself to be happy always.

According to experts, it is necessary to adopt the following habits to be happy at all times: