Hyderabad: A variety of fruits and vegetables are available in the market during the winter season. Apart from these, various health-beneficial herbs are also available to the common folk in the market during this season. One such medicinal herb is Turmeric.

Powdered turmeric is one of the most important components in a spice box in India, which is used while preparing Indian cuisine. Turmeric is not just beneficial for health, but it also has medicinal properties that keep diseases at bay. Using turmeric on injuries and open wounds is also considered beneficial. Although turmeric is considered beneficial in every form, consuming fresh turmeric is considered the best for health in every aspect when compared to normal dry turmeric or powder. fresh turmeric branches, which look similar to ginger, are easily available in the market during the winter season.

Dr Rajesh Sharma, an Ayurvedic doctor from Bhopal, explains that nature provides us with all the resources we need to avoid and tackle different seasonal problems. For example, fruits and vegetables that help in providing nutrition, digestion and hydrating the body are available naturally during the summer season. While in the winter season, there are more possibilities of contracting diseases or infections, fruits, vegetables and herbs that help us build immunity are easily available to us. fresh turmeric is also one beneficial herb which helps us in multiple ways if consumed in a controlled amount.

He explains that not just consuming fresh turmeric, but its different forms are also beneficial for different purposes. The turmeric available in the market is the root of the 'Curcuma Longa' plant, also called 'Haridra' in Ayurveda. In Ayurveda, it is considered a herb and it is used in many medicines and treatments, while its properties are also acknowledged by modern medicine. Turmeric has the properties of reducing 'Vata' and 'Kapha' Doshas and it helps in increasing blood in the body.

Fresh turmeric contains Vitamin C, Vitamin B6 and K, Potassium, Sodium, Dietary Fiber, Calcium, Iron, Magnesium, Copper, Zinc, Phosphorus, Thiamin, Riboflavin, etc., as well antioxidants along with anti-fungal, antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. Apart from this, an element called 'Curcumin' is also found in it which is very beneficial for health if consumed in balanced quantities.

He further explains that along with strengthening the body's immunity, fresh turmeric prevents seasonal infections like colds and coughs. Various health benefits of fresh turmeric are as follows:

The antibacterial properties found in it not only help in protecting the body from infections but also help in recovering from them quickly.

The anti-inflammatory properties found in it are very beneficial for the quick healing of injuries and wounds and nursing swelling in the body.

Its consumption is very beneficial for heart problems, stroke, obesity and diabetes.

It helps reduce weight and obesity and keeps our Body Mass Index (BMI) balanced.

Consuming fresh turmeric also keeps the digestive system healthy and can prevent problems like gas, acidity, constipation and indigestion.

The consumption of fresh turmeric also helps in purifying the blood by removing toxins from the blood.

Provides great relief for joint pain and arthritis.

It is also helpful in keeping the nervous system healthy.

Provides relief from mouth, teeth and other oral problems.

Its use and consumption can provide relief in Piles, Leucorrhoea in women, breast-related problems and many types of skin-related problems.

The antioxidant, antibacterial and antiseptic properties found in fresh turmeric are beneficial not only for internal health but also for making skin and hair healthy. Fresh turmeric can help in blood purification and make skin and hair naturally healthy and shiny, its use during boils, hair packs, scrubs and face packs is also very beneficial. It helps in maintaining the natural moisture of our skin for a long time.

Apart from this, its use also provides relief from skin problems like spots, wrinkles and acne. Not only this, but it also provides relief from ringworms, itching and other skin problems. Using fresh turmeric in hair masks provides relief from problems like dandruff and strengthens the hair. Apart from this, its use is also beneficial in infections or problems occurring on the scalp.

Dr Rajesh explains that although people can use it in a controlled quantity in the winter season, boiling it in milk or adding it to tea benefits health. Significantly, in winter, many people use it for vegetables, soups, salads, syrups, pickles and chutneys. Dr Rajesh further explains that it should be consumed in a very controlled quantity and in some special circumstances it should be avoided, otherwise, it can have adverse effects on health. He explains that people who are facing serious digestive problems, those who have problems with kidney stones and those who have problems like nosebleeds should avoid direct consumption of fresh turmeric. Apart from this, pregnant women should also avoid consuming it.

Dr Rajesh explains that excessive consumption of fresh turmeric increases the risk of kidney stones, rapid heartbeat, increased blood pressure and stomach problems. Therefore, in whatever medium you are consuming turmeric, make sure it is in a balanced amount. Apart from this, people who are suffering from any serious disease or are taking any kind of treatment or therapy must also consult a doctor before consuming it.