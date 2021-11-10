In the past few days, if you have thoroughly relished the festive delicacies, it is time for you to detox your body now. Festival days are cheat days and festival calories don’t count, but what we often forget is how this may affect our health in the future.

High intake of calories, unsaturated fat and sugary foods are all bad for health and can cause numerous problems. Hence, if you too are facing the same post-Diwali, it is time for full body detox and here is what our expert Nutritionist, Dr. Divya Sharma suggests.

She says that not just after festivals, during winters too, our calorie intake increases, for which regular body detox is very beneficial. Therefore, here are some habits you must inculcate in your daily routine for a healthier body.

Drink warm water, first thing in the morning

Dr. Divya recommends starting the detox routine by consuming a glass of warm water along with some lemon juice, first thing in the morning. You can also add honey to it. Lemon and honey in warm water help in increasing the digestive power, relieving constipation, reducing weight, enhancing the beauty and making you feel energetic. Vitamin C is found in abundance in lemon which further improves the immunity of the body. It also provides antioxidants.

Stay well hydrated

Drinking a lot of water throughout the day is not only beneficial for detoxification but is also good for general health. If a person consumes at least 8-9 glasses of water in a day, all the toxins in the body are expelled through urine and sweat and the body feels energized. Also, if the body is well hydrated, the digestive system functions properly and you can enjoy a good night’s sleep.

Eat a diet rich in fiber and protein

Fiber is considered an essential agent for detoxification. Therefore, after festive celebrations, you must include fiber-rich foods like cucumber, carrot, tomato, green leafy vegetables and fruits in your daily diet.

Protein is also considered very beneficial in the detoxification process. Protein aids weight loss and helps in strengthening muscles. At the same time, it helps control the appetite. However, one must prefer consuming plant-based protein only, since it is low in calories and relatively has many more benefits.

Apart from this, excessive use of carbs and fatty foods should be avoided. Along with fresh fruits and vegetables, you can also consume dry fruits and seeds. Avoid non-vegetarian foods as much as possible and consume only light and easily digestible food.

Eat small meals

Dr. Divya says that instead of eating large meals at a time, it is better to eat small portions that include light foods. It not only lessens the appetite but also helps in preventing overeating. Following this habit is also good for boosting immunity and improving digestion.

Proper sleep is necessary

To maintain a healthy body, it is very important to get an adequate amount of sleep, because lack of sleep can also cause many health problems. 6-8 hours of sleep every day is considered ideal. Good sleep also ensures the smooth functioning of all the systems in the body.

Dr. Divya suggests that since the winter has begun, before going to sleep, you can consume a cup of lightly sweetened warm milk or turmeric milk with added cinnamon, ginger and jaggery (instead of sugar). It boosts the immune system and induces sleep.

