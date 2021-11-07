Yet, we have to be mindful to shred those lip-smacking dishes from the eventful days of Diwali! Here's a detailed diet plan to help you shed extra kilos in five days, allowing you to savour your sweetmeats and indulge in celebratory days guilt-free!

Detox yourself

Cleansing chemicals, waste, toxins, and harmful substances are how our body detoxifies itself through its internal detoxification system i.e. liver, kidneys, colon, skin, lungs, and lymph glands. However, when our bodies become overloaded with toxic substances, such as pollution, a poor diet of fast food, alcohol, medications, illness, and stress, it needs help to reboot so it can function optimally again.

In essence, detox is all about eating a diet that supports and improves the functioning of our liver. Unlike popular belief, detoxification is not about weight loss alone. It's mainly about helping and supporting your body to get rid of all the waste through proper dietary choices. It is beneficial for one and all.

Consuming Natural Detox Water, i.e. overnight Cinnamon/tulsi/ orange-infused water, salads, smoothies, and cold-pressed green juices certainly aid detoxification sooner which in turn is needed to stimulate the overall wellbeing of the digestive system to accept weight-loss targeted foods.

Foods recommended for speeding weight loss

Our traditional herbs and spices like cinnamon, cumin, ajwain, etc., really help to boost the metabolism. With zero side effects, they stimulate weight loss. Apart from these, there are some foods that one must include in their diet to accelerate weight loss.

Leafy greens like kale, spinach, and collard greens are loaded with minerals including magnesium and iron which help reduce stress. They also carry oxygen throughout the body and support weight loss. High in fibre, they also delay the stomach emptying time and can also be easily incorporated into our diet.

Probiotics like Curds and Yoghurt help improve gut health, reduce bloating, improve immunity and prevent fluctuations in weight by promoting better absorption of nutrients. An imbalance in gut health slows down metabolism and leads to weight gain.

Legumes like beans, peas, chickpea, and lentils contain protein, fibre, and complex carbs which take longer to break down. The protein in beans supports muscle formation. Having more muscle mass increases your caloric burn-even while resting. Having good fibre slows down the rate of digestion and also decreases the release of simple sugars and the absorption of carbohydrates from the digestive tract.

Reduce sugar intake, please!

While the days of the festivities will be loaded with fried snacks and scrumptious desi sweets, it is advised to reduce the intake of many guilty foods which hinder the weight loss journey. We need to remove sugar from the diet in the form of sucrose, bread, refined flour, sugar and flour-laden western desserts, etc. It takes a few days to avoid direct sugar but the body gradually adapts. One can opt for natural sugar like fruits, veggies which also provide fibre. One must also refrain from consuming processed and oily foods which will just increase water retention and build up the fat cells gradually.

5 Superfoods for the win

While dieting can be difficult with hunger pangs kicking in now and then, to keep you filled and on track of your weight loss journey, it is best to stick to some hunger-satiating superfoods.

Proteins, fibre, and natural sugar (fruits) help to combat hunger pangs and avoid eating junk foods at the same time. Most importantly, having enough sleep does the trick as people who get more sleep experience less hunger during the day. They hardly experience a desire for sweet and salty foods.

One can rely on Pumpkin Seeds, Millets like Bajra and Amaranth, Chia Seeds and Dark Chocolate which are energy-packed foods containing a lot of nutrients like proteins, manganese, zinc, iron, niacin, copper, phosphorus, flavonols and antioxidants keeping one's mood and energy levels up throughout the day.

