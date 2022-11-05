Hyderabad: Amla or Indian gooseberry is considered to be one of the most beneficial fruits for health. Fresh Amla is consumed by people in many forms such as pickles, marmalade, chutney, candy, powder, juices and many other forms in the market, it is believed that consuming fresh Amla in its original form every morning or consuming its juice is beneficial for health. Due to its healthy and beneficial properties, Amla is also called 'Amrit' (Elixir) and 'Sanjeevani' (a life saving medicine) in Ayurveda.

Although Amla is considered a fruit of the winter season and with the onset of winter, people can find fresh Amlas in the market, it is available in the markets throughout the year in different forms like dried, powdered, processed or juice. But, experts believe that the consumption of fresh Amla is better than all the alternatives.

According to Ayurveda and Naturopathy Amla is considered a wonder food, which has many beneficial properties for health. Consuming one Amla in the morning on an empty stomach increases the immunity of our body, keeps the skin and hair healthy and beautiful, and also protects our body from many diseases.

Amla is called Amrutphal or Dhatri fruit in Ayurveda, which has been used as a medicine since Vedic times. In fact, in Ayurveda, Amla is used in various treatments in 'Kasthaushadhi' (Medicines made from trees and plants), 'Rasaushadhi' (Medicines made from metals and minerals) and many mixed chemicals.

Dr Rajesh Sharma, an Ayurvedic doctor from Bhopal, explains that in 'Charak Samhita', Amla has been considered a multi-use medicine, which can increase the body's immunity, improve metabolism, keep the eyes healthy, cure diarrhoea and other digestive problems, strengthen bones, prevent anaemia, purify the blood, cure jaundice, prevent diabetes, high blood pressure and heart diseases.

On the other hand, in the 'Sushruta Samhita', Amla has been described as an apt remedy for curing the diseases that occur in the lower body. It helps in removing the defects of the body and the harmful substances that grow in the body through the stool. He explains that Amla helps in balancing and controlling all three 'Doshas' of the body – 'Vata', 'Pitta' and 'Kapha'. Its effect on the body is cold.

Dr Rajesh says that consuming one or two Amlas in the morning on an empty stomach is very beneficial. But one should avoid consuming more than two fresh Amlas in a day, otherwise, it can have an adverse effect on your health. Apart from this, if consuming fresh Amla, then it is necessary to keep drinking water throughout the day.

Vitamin C or ascorbic acid is found in abundance in Amla. Apart from this, many other nutrients and beneficial elements are found in it including potassium, calcium, magnesium, iron, carbohydrate, fibre, carotene, vitamin A-B complex, diuretic acid and antioxidants. He says that Amla has many beneficial properties, but the best way to receive the benefits of Amla is to eat it raw. Some of the special benefits of consuming fresh Amla or fresh Amla juice are as follows:

Eating raw Amla regularly or drinking its juice maintains the health of the mouth as your gums remain healthy and the problem of bad breath is also reduced.

Amla is a fibrous fruit, so it also helps in keeping the digestive system healthy. A healthy digestive system builds a strong metabolism. It helps your body in preventing many diseases and keep your weight under control.

Consuming Amla juice helps in better absorption of nutrients from other foods consumed.

Its regular consumption provides relief from cholesterol and heart diseases.

Amla also helps in flushing out harmful substances present in the body.

Calcium is found in abundance in Amla. Its consumption strengthens the bones and provides relief in the conditions of osteoporosis, arthritis and joint pain.

Amla is rich in Vitamin C, which keeps your skin and hair healthy, and repairs damaged skin cells. Amla also acts as a blood purifier and cures acne.

Dr Rajesh informs that Amla should always be consumed in a controlled quantity. Consumption of Amla in excess can cause problems like constipation, high blood pressure, liver problems, low blood sugar and a burning sensation while urinating. Apart from this, people who have any kind of a blood disorder, victims of hyperacidity, pregnant or lactating women or people who have had any kind of surgery, should avoid the consumption of Amla or it should be consumed only after consulting a doctor. Also, people undergoing Diabetic treatments should avoid consuming Amla, as it may prove harmful to their health.