Hyderabad: Celebrations are incomplete without dessert. And when Christmas comes around, we cannot resist indulging in some of the sumptuous Christmas delicacies. The festival is more enjoyable the more desserts there are. But the question of whether eating desserts is unhealthy has never been settled. Yes, they occasionally can be. But we can solve the problem for you. We have gathered some guilt-free, worry-free healthy Christmas treats for you to enjoy. Curious about knowing what we are bringing up? Now, here we go!

Hazelnut-coated balls

Is there anything better than colourful, nutty, chocolate-filled hazelnut balls? The virtues of dates, hazelnut butter, and cocoa powder are abundant in these chocolate hazelnut-coated balls. They could be the ideal food to serve at your family celebration.

Honey Cinnamon Cookies

Could there really be anything better than honey during the winter? No, I suppose! Cookies made with honey and cinnamon can satisfy your craving for sweets and are going to hit the spot. They are tasty, soft, and sweet! Furthermore, they are bursting with cinnamon and nutmeg, two key festive flavours.

Classic banana cake/cupcake

Delicious yet easy-to-make recipe, banana cake is an absolute delight. It has the goodness of ripped bananas and eggs. You can make a cake without sugar and let the bananas add sweetness to it. To improve the flavour, you can also include maple syrup or apple sauce.

Almond-butter bites

Both adults and children enjoy this unique delicacy. Nuttiness, chocolate flavour, deliciousness, and health are all hallmarks of almond butter balls. They are healthy because they include beneficial ingredients like dates, chia seeds, raw almonds, and almond butter. These balls could be a great source of fibre and prevent hunger pangs.

Healthy apple nachos

Yes, you read it right, who would have thought that nachos could be a perfect 'healthy' dessert for Christmas? All you have to do is use apple slices in place of the tortilla chips. These apple slices will be sweet, delectable, and nutritious. Almond butter, chocolate chips, shredded coconut, and other ingredients can be used as toppings. (ANI)