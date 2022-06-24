Who can resist the refreshing taste and fragrance of mint? Besides having a strong smell, mint holds numerous health benefits, which is why it is used in many ayurvedic remedies and other medicines. Our Ayurvedic expert based in Bhopal, Dr. Rajesh Sharma informs us that mint helps in reducing the effects of Vata and Kapha doshas and has hot potency. Its consumption provides relief from problems related to stomach, appetite, fever, liver and urinary issues.

Moreover, Dr. Divya Sharma, a Dietitian and Nutritionist based out of Delhi also hails the benefits of mint on health. Mint can provide relief from numerous health problems. A research conducted on the benefits of mint, a few years back, at Tufts University in Boston, revealed that it has antimicrobial, antiseptic, antiviral, antioxidative, antitumor as well as anti-allergic properties. Dr. Divya mentions that in addition to these properties, mint contains nutrients like menthol, iron, fat, protein, carbohydrate, manganese, vitamin C, vitamin-A, riboflavin and copper. It is because of these properties and contents, that mint has been used in ayurvedic medicines, naturopathy and home remedies since ancient times. Here are some health benefits mentioned by our experts:

Stomach related issues

Dr. Divya explains that irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a common stomach disorder, which causes abdominal pain, diarrhoea and constipation. In this case, consuming mint tea, its decoction, or mint-induced water can be beneficial. She explains that mint contains phytonutrients and antioxidants that help in digestion and prevent gas, nausea, vomiting and other related problems.

Nausea and vomiting

A research published in National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) states that the use of peppermint oil is also very effective. According to the research, the oil is used in aromatherapy to treat many problems, along with the problem of nausea and vomiting. At the same time, another research by the Journal of Medicinal Plants found that mint juice or its essential oil has pain-relieving properties.

Stress and depression

A research presented at the Psychological Society's annual conference held in Nottingham a few years ago suggested that mint tea can improve the memory of healthy adults. In the study, the participants were given mint tea, chamomile tea and hot water. The results found that those who had peppermint tea saw significant improvements in long-term memory and alertness compared to those who consumed chamomile and hot water. Dr. Divya says that not just the tea, but its fragrance too can be beneficial in dealing with the symptoms of stress and depression.

For hair and skin

Due to its benefits, mint extracts or juice are used in a variety of hair and skin care products. The reason is that mint has antioxidative properties in abundance, which is beneficial in reducing the aging effects ib the skin as well as reducing the damage caused by the free radicals. Apart from this, mint has anti-inflammatory properties, and its use helps in reducing hair dryness, dullness and breakage. It also provided relief from problems such as dandruff.

Oral health

Mint undoubtedly is beneficial for oral health. You must have seen mint as an active ingredient in toothpaste, mouthwash and other oral health products. Dr. Rajesh mentions that chewing mint leaves or rinsing the mouth with mint water can help in removing bad breath. Apart from this, brushing using mint powder, application of mint oil, or consuming a decoction helps provide relief from mouth ulcers and toothache.

Respiratory problems

Dr. Rajesh explains that since mint has hot potency and has the ability to reduce the effects of Vata and Kapha doshas, its consumption helps in dealing with the issue of phlegm accumulation in the respiratory tract. It is also beneficial in other respiratory problems such as asthma. Regularly taking pudina can ease chest congestion. Also, drinking a decoction of mint leaves during changing weather helps in dealing with seasonal infections as well as fever.