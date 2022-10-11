Rishikesh: A tourist belonging to Kolkata died when a raft overturned during river rafting in the Ganges in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh on Tuesday. The ill-fated tourist came with a team of 14 members to visit religious places in Rishikesh.

Immediately after the mishap, all the tourists were pulled out with the help of a guide from another raft. Meanwhile, one of the tourists, Shubhashish Burman (62), could not survive as too much water had flowed into his system causing asphyxiation. He was brought to a government hospital in Rishikesh where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Shubhashish Burman was a resident of 716 Vidyasagar Road, Thana Baranagar, Dumdum Bediapada, Kolkata, West Bengal. He had come to visit Rishikesh with his friends and family including his wife and two daughters. He was a retired employee of Punjab National Bank, Kolkata. Tehri District Adventure Sports Officer KS Negi reached the hospital after receiving information about the incident. He said that an inquiry would be conducted regarding the matter.