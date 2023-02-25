Dinhata: Union minister of State for Home Affars Nisith Pramanik's car was attacked in Dinhata's Burirhat this afternoon. Pramanik alleged that stones were pelted by the Trinamool Congress workers. The windshield of the Union minister's car has been damaged in this.

Pramanik said he had gone to the area after informing the police. "Even a Union minister is unsafe in this state. We can well understand the condition of the common people here. People of Bengal will not accept this situation. If this political situation continue then Bengal's democracy will be shattered. Those who are pelting stones and hurling bombs are in turn being protected by the police," Pramanik said.

A huge contingent of police personnel have been deployed in the area.

BJP and TMC workers clashed with each other and allegedly stones and sticks were used by both the parties. Police had to use tear gas in order to disperse the crowd. Forces have been brought from several police stations in Cooch Behar to Burihat in order to bring the situation under control.

It may be mentioned that an agitation was launched by TMC leader Udayan Guha in front of Pramanik's house some days back to protest against the killing of a youth in Dinhata by BSF. BJP had also organised a rally in protest.

Similarly, on Saturday, alleged TMC workers pelted stones on Pramanik's car following which a clash ensued between the TMC and BJP supporters.