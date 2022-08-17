Kolkata: After Bengal's Rasogolla and Mihidana, Purulia's Mask for Chhau dance now gets a Geographical Indication (GI) tag. The chou dance, which is one of the traditions of Bengal, is not only popular but has a peculiar demand in the entire country.

And so the central government grants GI tag to the special type of goods produced within a limited geographical area of the country. As many as 31 artists from Charida village of Baghmundi have presented this GI tag certificate.

Chhau artist Gambhir Singh Mura first introduced the Chhau dance to the world. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1981. Since then, the Chhau dance gradually became popular among the people of the whole country. This recognition by the central government is a great achievement for the artists of his village.

If history is anything to go by, in the late 18th century, the royal family of Baghmundi brought the Sutradhar community from the Burdwan district to make idols. These idol artists are said to have been the first to make the Chhau mask.

At first, bird feathers were used to make masks. At that time this mask was very heavy. Gradually, the mask got its current form. Now, a light mask is made from a combination of paper, clay and cloth.

As Purulia's Chhau mask got GI recognition, State's Western Region Development Council Minister Sandhyarani Tudu said it was a long-standing demand of the people of that area. This recognition will play an important role in keeping the Chhau industry alive, he added.