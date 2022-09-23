Malda (West Bengal): The saying 'nothing succeeds like success' goes right for the Shobhanagar High School of English Bazar, Malda. The school is the only participant from West Bengal to compete with other schools from 26 states in the 16th National Mathematics Convention and Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahakumbh held at Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, recently. However, the Shobhanagar School bagged several awards. Good performance by students and a teacher brought laurels.

The teacher, Somnath Chatterjee, of the school bagged the first prize in the impromptu speech category. The convention was sponsored by the All India Ramanujan Math Club and the National Council of Teacher Scientists. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak inaugurated the convention and the chief guest was IIT engineer Anand Kumar. Many famous scientists, teachers, career counsellors and many others from all over the country participated in this convention.

The headmaster of the school was present on the national stage with teachers and students. "We are the only representatives of West Bengal in the convention attended by 26 states. I felt very proud thinking about it. Instructor Somnath Chatterjee was present there as a representative of our school. I am proud of the way the students of our school have represented the state. So far our boys have participated in various competitions at the district and state levels. But it was the first time they represented on such a big stage,” says headmaster Hariswami Das.

Also Read: Remembering Ramanujan 'the man who knew infinity' on National Mathematics Day

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Somnath Chatterjee expressed his satisfaction over the overall performance of the students and said: "I had the opportunity to give an impromptu lecture on cryptography and mathematics on that stage. I did not get the opportunity to represent in such a big event during my student days. I got that opportunity as a teacher. We have always been training the school students for various national-level exams."