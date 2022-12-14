Haridwar: A man has been booked for allegedly forging the birth certificate of his rape accused son to prove him a juvenile in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, police said. The accused father has been identified as Rahul, a resident of Laksar who has been booked at Jwalapur Kotwali police station, sub-inspector Sandeepa Bhandari said.

Bhandari said the case was lodged as per court's directions. His son Subhash was arrested and sent to jail for raping a minor in Haridwar. Police said that Rahul tried to forge the birth certificate to try to prove him as a juvenile and misleading the court. However, the principal of the school which purportedly issued the certificate said that he had not issued the document and that it had been forged.

The court ordered the investigating officer to file a case against the accused father and unknown accused for cheating and misleading the court. Jwalapur Kotwali in-charge RK Saklani said that investigation has been started into the matter.