Kaushambi: A 13-year-old rape survivor gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday afternoon at the district hospital here. However, the rape victim's father refused to take the newborn home.

The victim's father told the media that he does not want the child as the child is an illegitimate one. He wished to educate her daughter further and look after her, and that the child will hamper his daughter's life. The girl's father had earlier approached the court for an abortion.

Also read: Odisha: Woman gang raped for objecting to noisy birthday party, 3 held

On October 15, the court ordered the CMO/CMS to form a medical board to terminate the pregnancy. Later, on November 12, the court ordered that the victim should be kept under the supervision of a team of doctors and keeping in view her health, a further decision should be taken by the doctor's team on whether to have an abortion or to get the delivery done.

She was then admitted to a district hospital under the supervision of CMS Dr Deepak Seth and had a normal delivery. Both the mother and child are healthy, but the child has been kept in the ICU for safety. Despite the doctor's attempt, the father refused to take the baby home.